Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer Wants to Release Physical Games ‘For as Long as Possible’

Ever since Sony announced that PlayStation would end physical PS5 disc production starting in 2028, multiple game studios have come out in support of the physical medium. The latest to join the tide is Bloober Team, the developers behind the critically acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake and the upcoming Silent Hill remake.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno pledged their commitment to physical games while sharing his own experience with the format, saying, “Collecting games also [made] an emotional connection between the game and me, between the studio which produced the game and me.“

“This little emotional touch is so important that, I think in some way, we would lose the opportunity of being closer with our fans [without it],” said Babieno. “So, if we are able to produce a [physical] retail version of our games, we would like to make them for as long as possible.”

Image Credit: Bloober Team/Konami Entertainment

The topic came up in the discussion of Bloober Team’s next release, Onyx: The Dark Grip, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.

When talking about the rise of AI and the controversial NVIDIA DLSS 5 in gaming, Piotr believes that it’s exactly why their next game is a handheld exclusive, saying, “As humans, we have four other senses, and AI can deliver something for what you see, for what you hear, but why not touch? I think the physical element of gaming will always, always be there.”

At the same time, the CEO understands Sony’s reasoning, acknowledging that “digital distribution is much easier, much cheaper, and will be more profitable for everyone.” As for Bloober Team’s upcoming Silent Hill remake, there’s no release date yet, so it’s unclear whether it will get a physical release.

If the remake releases after 2028, Silent Hill 2 could become Bloober Team’s last Silent Hill game to get a physical release on PS5, alongisde Cronos: The New Dawn. Meanwhile, you can expect the studio to continue physical releases for as long as they can.