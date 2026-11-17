With just two days left until GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026, Devolver Digital has come up with a hilarious way to promote its upcoming game. The publisher is giving players a chance to win a free copy of Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed, but there’s one unusual requirement: they must delete their GTA 6 preload first.

Devolver Digital announced the giveaway on November 17 through its official X account, asking players to make room for its new game, which also launches on November 19. The publisher even jokingly described Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed as “November’s hottest release.”

Participating in the giveaway is fairly simple, although it might be painful for GTA 6 fans who have already downloaded the massive game. Here’s what you need to do:

Repost Devolver Digital’s official giveaway announcement on X.

Include a video of yourself deleting the GTA 6 preload from your console.

Include the hashtag #MakeRoomForVolvy in your repost.

Once you’ve completed these steps, you’ll have a chance to win a Steam key for Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed. However, deleting GTA 6 doesn’t guarantee a free copy. Devolver has also clarified that the game is launching exclusively on PC, meaning winners will receive Steam keys rather than receiving a code for their preferred platform.

Image Credit: Devolver Digital

The timing is no coincidence, as Devolver is clearly having some fun with the enormous hype surrounding Rockstar’s long-awaited release. For those unfamiliar, Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed is a retro-style 2D platformer featuring Devolver’s mascot, Volvy, who must rescue his friends from a group of warlocks.

Of course, there’s nothing stopping players from downloading GTA 6 again after recording their giveaway entry. But considering GTA 6 requires around 212 GB of storage, reinstalling it just two days before launch is quite a commitment for a chance to win a $5 game.