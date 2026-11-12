Golden Joystick Awards 2026 Winners: Resident Evil Requiem and Dispatch Lead the List

Resident Evil Requiem and Dispatch dominated the 2026 Golden Joystick Awards on November 11, 2026, winning multiple awards, including Best Storytelling, Best Lead Performer, and more. Most categories rely on fan votes, giving players a direct say in some of the night’s biggest wins, and Resident Evil Requiem took home the biggest crown.

Resident Evil Requiem took home four awards: Best Game Trailer (27% of votes), Console Game of the Year (27% of votes), Best Lead Performer for Angela Sant’Albano’s portrayal of Grace Ashcroft (36% of votes), and the night’s biggest honour, Ultimate Game of the Year (17% of votes).

Image Credit: Capcom Image Credit: Adhoc Studio

The Ultimate Game of the Year race was tight at the Golden Joystick Awards 2026, with Crimson Desert and Phantom Blade Zero securing 15% and 16% of the votes, respectively, just behind Resident Evil Requiem’s 17%.

Meanwhile, Dispatch also won multiple awards after losing out on any wins despite being part of The Game Awards 2025 nominations. In the 2026 Golden Joystick Awards, Dispatch won two awards: Best Soundtrack (26% of votes) and Best Storytelling.

The Best Storytelling category had multiple heavy-hitters, including 007 First Light, Silent Hill: Townfall, and more, but Dispatch took home the win. AdHoc originally released Dispatch back in October 2025, so it qualified for this year’s Golden Joystick Awards.

All Golden Joystick Awards 2026 Winners

Image Credit: Capcom

The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 had a ton of video games, both small and big, and here is the complete winners list for the event:

Best Audio Design: Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Best Storytelling: Dispatch

Dispatch Best Multiplayer Game: Meccha Chameleon

Meccha Chameleon Best Visual Design: Control Resonant

Control Resonant Best Game Expansion: Doom: The Dark Ages Revelations

Doom: The Dark Ages Revelations Best Indie Game (Self-Published): Meccha Chameleon

Meccha Chameleon Best Indie Game: Valheim

Valheim Best Gaming Hardware: Steam Controller

Steam Controller Studio of the Year: Capcom

Capcom Best Early Access Game: Subnautica 2

Subnautica 2 Best Soundtrack: Dispatch

Dispatch Still Playing (Mobile): Balatro

Balatro Still Playing (PC & Console): Minecraft

Minecraft Streamer’s Choice: Meccha Chameleon

Meccha Chameleon Best Game Trailer: Resident Evil Requiem – Evil Has Always Had a Name

Resident Evil Requiem – Evil Has Always Had a Name Best Remake/Remaster: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered Developer’s Choice: Meccha Chameleon

Meccha Chameleon Best Game Adaptation: Iron Lung

Iron Lung Best Supporting Performer: Grace Saif (Diana in Pragmata)

Grace Saif (Diana in Pragmata) Best Lead Performer: Angela Sant’Albano (Grace Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem)

Angela Sant’Albano (Grace Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem) PC Game of the Year: Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert Console Game of the Year: Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem Critic’s Choice: Big Walk

Big Walk Most Wanted Game: The Witcher 4

The Witcher 4 Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil Requiem

That said, what do you think of the Golden Joystick Awards 2026 winners? Did Resident Evil Requiem deserve the Ultimate Game of the Year? Tell us in the comments section below.