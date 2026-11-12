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Golden Joystick Awards 2026 Winners: Resident Evil Requiem and Dispatch Lead the List

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Resident Evil Requiem cover art featuring Leon and Grace (left), Dispatch screenshot featuring Mecha Man (right).
Image Credit: Capcom/AdHoc Studio
In Short
  • Resident Evil Requiem and Dispatch led the winners at the Golden Joystick Awards 2026 on November 11, 2026.
  • Requiem took home Ultimate Game of the Year and three other awards, including Best Lead Performer.
  • Meanwhile, Dispatch won Best Soundtrack and Best Storytelling.
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Resident Evil Requiem and Dispatch dominated the 2026 Golden Joystick Awards on November 11, 2026, winning multiple awards, including Best Storytelling, Best Lead Performer, and more. Most categories rely on fan votes, giving players a direct say in some of the night’s biggest wins, and Resident Evil Requiem took home the biggest crown.

Resident Evil Requiem took home four awards: Best Game Trailer (27% of votes), Console Game of the Year (27% of votes), Best Lead Performer for Angela Sant’Albano’s portrayal of Grace Ashcroft (36% of votes), and the night’s biggest honour, Ultimate Game of the Year (17% of votes).

Leon S Kennedy Resident Evil Requiem
Image Credit: Capcom
Robert on Ground Dispatch
Image Credit: Adhoc Studio

The Ultimate Game of the Year race was tight at the Golden Joystick Awards 2026, with Crimson Desert and Phantom Blade Zero securing 15% and 16% of the votes, respectively, just behind Resident Evil Requiem’s 17%.

Meanwhile, Dispatch also won multiple awards after losing out on any wins despite being part of The Game Awards 2025 nominations. In the 2026 Golden Joystick Awards, Dispatch won two awards: Best Soundtrack (26% of votes) and Best Storytelling.

The Best Storytelling category had multiple heavy-hitters, including 007 First Light, Silent Hill: Townfall, and more, but Dispatch took home the win. AdHoc originally released Dispatch back in October 2025, so it qualified for this year’s Golden Joystick Awards.

All Golden Joystick Awards 2026 Winners

Musashi at the end of Onimusha: Way of the Sword.
Image Credit: Capcom

The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 had a ton of video games, both small and big, and here is the complete winners list for the event:

  • Best Audio Design: Onimusha: Way of the Sword
  • Best Storytelling: Dispatch
  • Best Multiplayer Game: Meccha Chameleon
  • Best Visual Design: Control Resonant
  • Best Game Expansion: Doom: The Dark Ages Revelations
  • Best Indie Game (Self-Published): Meccha Chameleon
  • Best Indie Game: Valheim
  • Best Gaming Hardware: Steam Controller
  • Studio of the Year: Capcom
  • Best Early Access Game: Subnautica 2
  • Best Soundtrack: Dispatch
  • Still Playing (Mobile): Balatro
  • Still Playing (PC & Console): Minecraft
  • Streamer’s Choice: Meccha Chameleon
  • Best Game Trailer: Resident Evil Requiem – Evil Has Always Had a Name
  • Best Remake/Remaster: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered
  • Developer’s Choice: Meccha Chameleon
  • Best Game Adaptation: Iron Lung
  • Best Supporting Performer: Grace Saif (Diana in Pragmata)
  • Best Lead Performer: Angela Sant’Albano (Grace Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem)
  • PC Game of the Year: Crimson Desert
  • Console Game of the Year: Resident Evil Requiem
  • Critic’s Choice: Big Walk
  • Most Wanted Game: The Witcher 4
  • Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil Requiem

That said, what do you think of the Golden Joystick Awards 2026 winners? Did Resident Evil Requiem deserve the Ultimate Game of the Year? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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