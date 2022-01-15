Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Specs Leak Leaves Nothing Behind the Curtains

Samsung is expected to refresh its flagship Galaxy Tab S series with the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 devices this year. Rumors regarding its upcoming tablets have been aplenty, but this time, we have a look at every possible detail about the Galaxy Tab S7 successors. Here’s a look.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Leaked in Full Glory

A report by WinFuture gives us a look at the complete specs sheet for the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. It will most likely include the Galaxy Tab S8, the Tab S8+, and for the first time, the Tab S8 Ultra. All three tablets are expected to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform and run Android 12 with One UI 4.0 on top.

Image courtesy: WinFuture

Galaxy Tab S8: Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S8, which will be the base model, is expected to sport an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. It is seen sporting a significant amount of bezels on all four sides. It is likely to come in two RAM+storage models: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, both coming with microSD card support.

On the camera front, you can expect to find two rear cameras on the Galaxy Tab S8. That includes a 13MP main camera and a 6MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 12MP front camera. It is likely to source its power from an 8,000mAh battery. There’s no word on its fast charging capabilities.

Galaxy Tab S8+: Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is slated to be similar to the base model, but with slight upgrades. It will most likely get a bigger 10,090mAh battery and will weigh 567 grams, which is more than the weight (507 grams) of the Tab S8. The tablet is also expected to see an upgrade in the display section with a bigger 12.7-inch Super AMOLED screen. The Tab S8+ will also support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Specifications

Now, the highest-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be one seeing major changes. For starters, it is speculated to copy the latest Apple MacBook Pro and come with a notched display (as rumored previously), spanning 14.6-inch. It will support a screen resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The bezels are also expected to be pushed back a little more, thus, allowing for a more immersive viewing experience.

The rear camera placement will be the same as its other siblings, but it will be home to two 12MP front cameras. A bigger 11,200mAh battery and different RAM+storage configuration (8GB+128GB and 16GB+512GB) are expected too.

Other details, including quadruple stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, S Pen support, optional 5G support, Handwriting Recognition and Air Gestures, Kids Mode, Wireless DeX, Data Security Knox, fingerprint scanner, and Face Unlock will remain the same across the three Tab S8 models.

Galaxy Tab S8 Series: Price and Availability

As for the price, the Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to be priced between Euros 680 and Euros 900 (around Rs 57,000 and Rs 76,000), the Tab S8 Plus could fall between Euros 880 and Euros 1,100 (around Rs 74,000 and Rs 93,000), and the Tab S8 Ultra might cost between Euros 1,040 and Euros 1,200 (around Rs 88,000 and Rs 1,18,000). These tablets are likely to be announced alongside the Galaxy S22 series, set for release sometime next month.

Featured Image Courtesy: Evan Blass