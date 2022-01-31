These Countries Will Get Samsung Galaxy S22 Series’ Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Variants

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S22 series on February 9, and ahead of this, we recently saw a major leak that revealed almost everything about the company’s 2022 flagships. This also seemingly confirms two chipset variants, namely Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Now, we have details on the countries that will get Exynos 2200 chipset and the ones that get to see the Snapdragon variant.

Galaxy S22 Series Availability Details Appear

The same leaked presentation material, which we saw last week, reveals the regions Samsung will launch the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 SoC variants of the Galaxy S22 lineup in.

It HAS BEEN revealed that the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra with the Exynos 2200 chipset will reach Europe, Southwest Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States). We can expect it to come to India as well, much like how it happens every year.

Image: Dohjun/Twitter

As for the Galaxy S22 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant, it is expected to arrive in North America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and South Korea. There are certainly more markets for the Snapdragon chipset variant this time. It was previously limited to China and North America. However, it remains to be seen whether or not this information is true.

Other than this, past leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ will get a 6.1-inch and a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2X display with possible support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The Ultra model could get a bigger 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The S22 and the S22+ could get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

While the Galaxy S22 and S22+ could feature 50MP triple rear cameras, aligned a lot like the Galaxy S21 and the S21+, the Ultra model can have 108MP quad rear cameras with a Note-like chassis and support for an improved S Pen. The Galaxy S22 series could run One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 and have support for 45W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, and more.

We shall know of all the confirmed details on the Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for February 9. Hence, stay tuned.

Featured Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Concept Creator