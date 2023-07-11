Samsung Introduces New Version of Galaxy S21 FE but It Isn’t Worth It!

As told previously, Samsung has introduced the new 2023 Galaxy S21 FE in India at a time when the Galaxy S22 FE didn’t launch and there’s no sign of the rumored Galaxy S23 FE (yet). The phone carries the packaging of the one launched last year but has a different chipset, which isn’t an exciting addition. Here are the details to know.

Galaxy S21 FE 2023: Specs and Features

The new Galaxy S21 FE has the same design aesthetics as the 2022 model; triple rear cameras arranged vertically and a center-positioned punch-hole for the screen. The Dynamic AMOLED 2x display spans 6.4 inches and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera department includes a 12MP main snapper with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. You also get up to 30x Space Zoom. The front camera stands at 32MP and this combination can prove to be of decent help while taking good-looking and bright photos.

There’s a 4,500mAh battery on board with support for 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Galaxy S21 FE (Snapdragon variant) runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 and includes stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

The main difference is the chipset, which is Snapdragon 888. To recall, last year’s model came with the Exynos 2100. While you be intrigued by a Snapdragon chipset, you should know that this is a two-year chipset and doesn’t really make sense in 2023, especially when the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected in a few months.

So, should you buy this? No! The Galaxy S21 FE 2023 feels like an obsolete option considering its specs and the price tag (see below). If you are willing to spend up to Rs 50,000, options like the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, the iQOO 9 Pro, the OnePlus 11R, and even the soon-to-launch Nothing Phone (2), which is expected to fall in the same price bracket are way better options.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Snapdragon variant) retails at Rs 49,999 and is now available to buy via the company’s website and offline stores. It comes in White, Navy, Olive, Lavender, and Graphite colorways.

So, what do you think? Are you interested in buying the phone, which isn’t really worth it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.