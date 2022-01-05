iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Launched

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset was unveiled merely a month ago, and we already have smartphone makers lining up to flood the market with their flagship offerings. Following the Xiaomi 12 series, Moto X30, and the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, iQOO has launched its flagship iQOO 9 series in China today. It includes the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro, both of which are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, include a 50MP primary camera, 120W fast-charging, and more.

iQOO 9 Pro: Specifications

Starting with the design, the company doesn’t seem to have changed much on this front in comparison to its predecessor. You still have an AG glass back but iQOO 9 Pro now includes a huge rectangular camera module that spans along the entire width of the device. You can see the iQOO 9 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition pictured below.

The iQOO 9 Pro includes a 6.78-inch curved Quad-HD+ E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and LTPO technology. The panel also support a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1500 nits of peak brightness, and 3200 × 1440p resolution. The front panel also sports a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Turning our attention to the rear, the triple camera setup on the iQOO 9 Pro packs a 50MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with gimbal stabilization, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 150-degree FOV (similar to the recently launched Realme GT 2 Pro), and a 16MP telephoto camera . You also get the dual-LED flash baked into this camera module. The ultra-wide camera here also supports the FishEye mode, alongside other cool camera features.

Under the hood, we already know that iQOO 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You also have up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For thermal management, the company has included a 3923 sq. meter vapor cooling system on this device. It runs Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean, which was unveiled by Vivo recently. You also get all the essential connectivity options, such as Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and more.

Last but not least, the device also includes a 4,700mAh battery unit with 120W wired fast-charging support. Also, you get support for 50W wireless charging on the iQOO 9 Pro, which is great from a convenience standpoint.

iQOO 9: Specifications

The company also launched the vanilla iQOO 9 flagship alongside the Pro variant and it brings some minor downgrades here and there. It boasts the same design as the Pro variant, but you get a flat display on the front instead of a curved one. There’s a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ flat E5 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 × 1080p resolution, and more.

Another area where the standard iQOO 9 differs from its elder sibling is the rear camera setup. While both variants include the same 50MP ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor, the vanilla model includes a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP tertiary sensor. The 16MP selfie snapper is the same as the Pro variant onboard.

The iQOO 9 also comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and the same 4,700mAh battery unit with 120W fast-charging support. You don’t have wireless charging on the vanilla variant. So yeah, both the variants here are equally powerful and deliver the same day-to-day user experience.

Price and Availability

Starting at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 46,800), the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro will be available to buy in three RAM+storage configurations. We have listed the price details for all the variants right here:

iQOO 9 Pro 8GB + 256GB – CNY 3,999 (~Rs 46,800) 12GB + 256GB – CNY 4,399 (~Rs 51,500) 12GB + 512GB – CNY 4,799 (~Rs 55,950)



iQOO 9 8GB + 256GB – CNY 4,999 (~Rs 58,300) 12GB + 256GB – CNY 5,499 (~Rs 64,350) 12GB + 512GB – CNY 5,999 (~Rs 69,950)



The iQOO 9 series is currently up for pre-order in China and will be available to buy starting from 12th January. There is currently no word on when the company plans to bring its flagship series to the global market, so stay tuned for more information.