Nothing Phone (2) Teased Officially; Arrives in Summer 2023

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s latest hype brand, Nothing, has been making waves ever since its inception. The company’s first attempt at a smartphone was the transparent and illuminating Nothing Phone (1). And well, it has been a huge success, selling more than 650,000 units worldwide. But, everyone is now looking forward to its successor, eager to know what to expect from the Nothing Phone (2). Well, we might not have to wait long, as Nothing Phone (2) has been teased officially and is coming soon. Let’s look at all the details.

Nothing Phone (2): Everything You Need to Know

At a time when everyone is gearing up to welcome the Google Pixel 7a next week, Nothing is notoriously here to tease its next smartphone and kickstart the hype train. In an official tweet, the company has confirmed that Phone (2) will arrive in Summer 2023 (more details below) and has also given us a sneak peek at the new transparent rear panel.

Like its predecessor, Phone (2) will exclusively be sold through Flipkart in India. A landing page highlighting the confirmed changes like a premium design and chipset has already been set up. So, let’s look at everything you can expect from the Nothing Phone (2) here:

Nothing Phone (2) Design

First, let’s look at the official information we have received today. The company has shared a first look at the rear panel of Nothing Phone (2). And as expected, it features a transparent panel like the Nothing Phone (1). You can see the white textured plastic covering the internals, along with the glyph light strip (not illuminated here) and the red recording indicator. Phone (2) redesigns the indicator as it is no longer circular like its predecessor. Premium.



Phone (2) is coming summer 2023.



Sign-up for updates: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/Nj8YONbYvm — Nothing (@nothing) May 3, 2023

Other design elements for the upcoming phone are not visible here, but we can make an educated guess. The “Glyph” lights will again prove to be a standout element of this phone; complete with cool new tricks and features, thanks to the in-house software team (more on this below). And no, the glyph lights will not be RGB but white like before. The company may change the glyph placement on the rear.

As for the front, we will still have a symmetrical bezel around the display. Will people draw parallels to the iPhone with the Phone (2) too, or will the design see major changes? Only time will tell, so stay tuned for more leaks and rumors.

Nothing Phone (2) Specifications

One thing’s for sure, the next Nothing phone will be more powerful than its initial release. The company has already confirmed the chipset we will find under the hood.

At MWC 2023 earlier this year, it was announced that Nothing Phone (2) will feature a flagship Snapdragon 8-series chipset. But Nothing and Qualcomm both were tight-lipped about the exact processor name. However, a Qualcomm executive accidentally let the cat out of the bag on LinkedIn.

Qualcomm’s Alex Katouzian mentioned that Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in a congratulatory post on LinkedIn. But, he quickly edited the post to remove the mention of the chipset name, essentially confirming the chipset Phone (2) will be using. Still, let’s wait and see if this actually turns out to be true. Or, could it surprise us with another 8-series chipset in the Phone (2)?

Image courtesy: 91Mobiles

In addition, the Phone (2) will also include at least 12GB of RAM along with a virtual RAM feature, much like popular Xiaomi, Samsung, or Realme phones these days. It will also come with 256GB of onboard storage, a 5,000mAh battery (bigger than the Phone 1’s 4,500mAh battery), and more, as per a MySmartPrice report.

Finally, we will also see an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the Nothing Phone (2). It will likely have same-sized bezels all around like its predecessor. One of the biggest upgrades on Phone (2) will come on the software front. After the launch of Phone (1), the London-based company set up an in-house software team, aiming to deliver an elevated stock Android experience. So, I’m excited to see what Nothing has in store.

For those wondering about the exact launch window, well, we don’t have one yet. Summer 2023 spans June to September, so we can expect the Phone (2) release date to be set sometime around late June or July. If the company is nostalgic about dates, we can also see the more premium Nothing Phone (2) launch on July 12 – exactly one year after the Phone (1).

In addition to India, the Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to launch in Europe and the US in the same summer window.

Nothing Phone (2) Price

Nothing’s first smartphone was a premium mid-ranger, offering a Snapdragon 7-series chipset, wireless charging, and more for around Rs 30,000 (or 469 Euros). With a Snapdragon 8-series chipset, design and software upgrades, and possibly improved cameras, we expect the company to ramp up the pricing for sure. But currently, there are no rumors about how much of a price increase we will see.

Considering its rivals powered by last year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, we are expecting a roughly Rs 45,000 starting price for the Nothing Phone (2) in India. Still, we suggest you take this expected price with a grain of salt and wait for more leaks or the official release.

What are your expectations from the Nothing Phone (2)? Are you holding onto your next phone purchase for now? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.