MWC 2024: Samsung Teases Galaxy Ring Launch for ‘Later this Year’

Samsung’s had a pretty good 2024 so far with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, which was really well received. The company will soon unveil the new Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldable phones, but there’s another Samsung device that was mentioned earlier this year but hasn’t launched yet, and that’s the Galaxy Ring. In an official blog post published by Samsung, the company has teased the Galaxy Ring yet again.

The post was penned by Samsung’s VP and Head of Digital Health Team. It highlights a few features that are coming to Samsung Health later this year and reiterates Samsung’s vision to empower more people to manage their health better through their devices.

The post highlights how fragmentation is a huge issue and how the company plans to undertake this with a diverse device ecosystem using Samsung Health to connect various devices and solutions within one platform, which should make tracking health data simple.

The two new features coming to Samsung Health this year are “My Vitality Score” and “Booster Card.” According to the Korean giant, these features will “combine more data with new intelligent analysis to deliver even more personalized and actionable guidance day and night,” leading to more insights and a better understanding of health.”

Besides, the company also highlights an upcoming feature called “Sleep Apnea,” which could be available on the Galaxy Ring and help detect signs of obstructive sleep apnea, a chronic illness. The blog post highlights that Samsung’s working with various partners and moving forward, you’d be able to sync your sleep data with, say, your smart mattress for better sleep.

In the end, Samsung also highlights Samsung AI and how the upcoming Samsung Ring could use it to make personalized health tracking much simpler and actionable.

Although the company hasn’t stated the exact launch date of the same, considering the company has mentioned it several times already, it’s safe to assume that it could launch alongside the Galaxy Fold and Flip launch later this year.

What are your thoughts about the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy AI? Do you think the current health and fitness spaces need to be revolutionized by AI? Let us know in the comment section below.