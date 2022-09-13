Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP Camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Launched in India

As confirmed earlier, Motorola has expanded its Edge series and launched the high-end Edge 30 Ultra in India. It has already launched in the global market last week. The phone is the world’s first to feature a 200MP camera and is actually the rebranded Moto X30 Pro launched in China last month. Here’s a look at more details.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Specs and Features

The Edge 30 Ultra adopts a new design, which includes a rectangular camera bump at the back and a curved punch-hole display. While this resembles the Xiaomi 11 series, it appears pretty refreshing for a Motorola phone.

The front has a 6.67-inch Endless Edge OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1250 nits of peak brightness, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colors, and HDR10+. The display also supports Edge Lighting, which lights up the phone for notifications, incoming calls, and more. The display also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset onboard, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Speaking of the primary highlight, we have a 200MP main camera with the Samsung HP1 sensor and OIS. It has a 1/1.22″ sensor, 0.64μm pixel size, and 16-in-1 Ultra Pixel Binning tech. This is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens (doubling as a maco camera too) and a 12MP portrait camera. The front snapper stands at 60MP with support for the Quad Pixel Technology. There’s support for 8K videos, slow-motion videos, Long Exposure, Live filters, Dual Capture, Night Vision, Portrait mode, and more camera features.

The Edge 30 Ultra features a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower fast charging, which is yet another attraction and can provide a day’s charge in just 7 minutes. It also comes with 50W wireless charging and 10W wireless power sharing. It runs near-stock Android 12. Motorola has guaranteed 3 years of major software updates and 4 years of security updates.

What’s more, you get dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP52 water resistance, and Linear X-Axis Vibration. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth version 5.2, 4X4 MIMO, USB Type-C, 13 5G bands, Dual-SIM support, and NFC, among other things.

Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with a price tag of Rs 59,999 and competes with the likes of the OnePlus 10T, the iQOO 9T, and more in India.

It will be up for grabs, starting September 22 via Flipkart and leading retail stores. As an introductory offer, it will be available for Rs 54,999. Interested buyers can also avail of Jio benefits worth Rs 14,699. The smartphone comes in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colorways.