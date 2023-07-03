Samsung Teases Launch of Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 Variant In India

Samsung has officially teased the release of the Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 in India. Although there is no news yet on the rumored Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung is looking to carry forward the popularity of the Fan Edition series with this variant. So, let’s look at what’s new in the Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 variant.

Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 Coming Soon!

Samsung India has officially confirmed on Twitter that a smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, despite it being a two-year-old processor, is launching in the country soon. While the device is not explicitly named, the teaser lines up with a recent rumor that suggested the Galaxy S21 FE is getting a new 888 variant. If you can recall, the OG model of the Galaxy S21 FE launched with the Exynos 2100 chipset.

The launch date and pricing of Samsung’s latest device in India are still unconfirmed. Nevertheless, an official announcement is expected soon. It will be intriguing to see how the device is priced in India, especially with the upcoming launch of the OnePlus Nord 3 and Nothing Phone 2. As per a previous leak, we expect Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 to come in a single 8GB+256GB variant that will retail at Rs 54,999. Fans of epic, get ready to experience the power of Snapdragon 888 chipset in the phone you love. It's made for the epic in everyday. Stay tuned to know more! #Samsung pic.twitter.com/nHH5eMGFVp— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 3, 2023

To recall, the 2022 Galaxy S21 FE comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The triple camera array at the back includes a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The front punch-hole houses a 32MP sensor. The S21 FE also packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It ran Samsung One UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out of the box.

The leaks suggest these specifications will remain the same and only the Exynos chipset will be swapped out for its Qualcomm counterpart. We expect the device to launch this month itself, and hence, it won’t be long until more official details surface. So, stay tuned and do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.