Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos 2100 Chipset Launched in India

As announced recently, Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy S21 FE in India after releasing it globally ahead of CES 2022 last week. The smartphone succeeds last year’s Galaxy S20 FE and arrives with a few essential upgrades. There’s one major difference too — Galaxy S21 FE comes with an Exynos chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S20 FE in India. Check out the details.

Galaxy S21 FE: Specs and Features

The Galaxy S21 FE has a Galaxy S21-esque design, which makes room for three vertically-aligned rear cameras and a center-placed punch-hole on the front. It goes for a metal frame and a plastic back as part of the said compromises. Although, it’s worth noting that this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s cheap. The phone comes in four colors: Olive, Lavender, White, and Graphite.

It sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Dynamic 2X AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and AI-based blue light control for an easy and strain-free viewing experience. As mentioned above, the S21 FE is powered by the current flagship 5nm Exynos 2100 chipset, instead of the Snapdragon 888 SoC that powers the global variant. For those who don’t know, the Galaxy S21 phones in India are powered by the same Exynos chipsets.

The phone comes in two RAM + storage configurations: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Talking about the cameras, the phone has three at the back, including a 12MP main camera with dual-pixel AF and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. A 32MP front camera is also included in the punch-hole cutout. There are some impressive camera features too, like up to 30x Space Zoom, dual-video recording, Portrait mode, enhanced Night mode, and more.

The Galaxy S21 FE sources its power from a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. It runs One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

Additional attractions include 5G support (same number of bands supported as Galaxy S21 series), IP68 water and dust resistance, wireless DeX support, USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is priced at Rs 54,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 58,999 (8GB+256GB), which is only slightly lower than the pricing of the Galaxy S20 FE’s 5G variant in India. The phone will be available to buy via Samsung’s online store, Amazon India, leading online portals, and select retail stores, starting January 11.

As part of an introductory offer, people can get a cashback of Rs 5,000 on the use of HDFC Bank cards, which brings the starting price down to Rs 49,999. This offer is valid until January 17, 2022. Galaxy S21 FE is currently available for pre-orders in India and those pre-booking can get a Samsung SmartTag worth Rs 2,699 for free.