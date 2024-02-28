First Galaxy Z Fold 6 Renders Reveal a Boxy, Uninspiring Design

Samsung’s next major foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is due for a release this July, and while we’ve only heard rumors about certain features the device may pack, the design was still unknown. That changes today as Steve H.McFly (OnLeaks), one of the most popular leakers, has shared the first Z Fold 6 renders and the images point toward a bolder and sharper design language.

One of the first things you notice in the renders is the Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks boxier than its predecessor. The corners and displays are less rounded, the sides are sharper, and the camera bump is a tad bit bigger.

Image Courtesy: Steve H.McFly and Smartprix

It’s quite hard to tell if the bezels are smaller but on a closer look, they look the same size as the Z Fold 5. I couldn’t help but notice the phone looks as if it was made by Sony. The sharper design makes it look much more like a phone businessmen would use because it looks a lot bolder now, much like the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.

The rest of the pictures suggest dual stereo speakers one at the top and the other at the bottom, type-C at the bottom, and volume rockers and fingerprint sensor at the right side, just like on the Z Fold 5. Image Courtesy: Steve H.McFly and Smartprix

The overall dimensions of the Z Fold 6, when unfolded, are 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm, which makes it 2.6 mm wider and 1.4 mm shorter than the Z Fold 5. The thickness remains the same at 6.1 mm.

While there’s no word about Z Fold 6’s specifications yet, we’d assume it’ll feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, UFS 4.0 storage, and up to 16GB of RAM. We won’t be surprised if Samsung kept the cameras, charging speeds, and battery capacity the same.

Samsung is Out of Innovation?

Overall, we expected the Z Fold 6 to feature many changes but that doesn’t seem to be the case. While it may be too soon to ponder upon things as this is our first leak, it does point toward Samsung running out of design ideas or wanting to use the old formula as much as it can.

The jump from Z Fold 4 to Z Fold 5 wasn’t significant enough, and this leak points toward the same between Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 6. So, can Samsung perhaps surprise us by pricing the Z Fold 6 lower than the Z Fold 5? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts about the Galaxy Z Fold 6? Have you ever used a Fold or Flip phone from Samsung before? Let us know in the comment section below.