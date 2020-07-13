While Samsung was expected to unveil the Galaxy Fold 2 at its Galaxy Unpacked on the 5th of August, new information from XDA’s Max Weinbach hints that the company might skip the Galaxy Fold 2 at the digital event.

As per the tipster, the primary reason for delaying Fold 2’s launch appears to be because of the software. According to Weinbach, the delay apparently doesn’t have anything to do with the hardware of the Galaxy Fold‘s successor.

Fold 2 isn't happening at Unpacked. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 11, 2020

Moreover, in a separate tweet, Weinbach had hinted that the Fold 2’s launch might take at least until late September. However, we can’t be sure if the company would launch it in this timeline.

When it hits a F916USQU1 build, that means it's *about* 45 days out. I'm assuming it's gonna be hitting that very soon with Unpacked coming up, but seeing as it hasn't yet and the Flip 5G and Note 20 have, it's going to be later. Mid to late September sounds about right for it. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 9, 2020

That said, there’s always a possibility that Samsung might just announce the Galaxy Fold 2 at Unpacked, with availability coming later this year. Since this piece of information is not official or cannot be independently verified at the moment, we would recommend you take this with a grain of salt.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to sport a 7.59-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2213 x 1689 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The front display may feature a 6.23-inches screen with a 2267 x 819 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It’s in the air that the Galaxy Fold 2 may not feature S-Pen support.

Galaxy Fold 2 is not the only device that we expected Samsung to announce at the event. The company may unveil the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Watch 3. However, as of now, there are no changes in plans regarding any of the other aforesaid devices.