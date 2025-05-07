Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 Could Be the World’s Thinnest Foldable Phone

We are just days away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, the company’s attempt at making their slimmest phone yet. However, this isn’t going to be a one-time thing, as Samsung could be planning a new direction for their upcoming flagship phones, which are very likely going to continue the thin and slim form factor.

This news comes from trusted Samsung leakster @IceUniverse. He mentioned in his X post, “the next direction of Samsung flagship machine is still to be thin and light, and the battery will be thin and thin, and the body will continue to be thin”. He further talked about the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is set to come out this fall.

This Samsung device is going to be the thinnest foldable phone in the world. It will come at just 8.9mm when closed and 3.9mm when unfolded. This will be a hair slimmer than the current titleholder, the Oppo Find N5. Despite sporting such a sharp design language, the Z Fold 7 will still sport a 4,400 mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is going to come with a 4,300 mAh capacity.

To make this possible, Samsung is going to employ new battery and charging technologies. This could be Silicon Carbon, which many new flagship phones have used this year, like the OnePlus 13. The leakster further claimed the next year’s Samsung Galaxy S26 will follow the same trend of thin phones.

While all the devices mentioned here are months away from launch, details can change at a whim. That said, there have been rumors that Samsung is planning a big comeback in foldables this year, given how they have been falling back on the segment they pioneered. Moreover, the company needs a design refresh after the lukewarm reception of the S25 lineup. So, what are your thoughts about these changes? Would you like a slim foldable? Let us know in the comments below.