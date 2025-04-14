Home > News > Samsung Halts One UI 7 Update Rollout Once Again!

In Short
  • Samsung has suspended the global rollout of One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 series due to a "serious bug."
  • The bug is reportedly found on both the Exynos and Snapdragon versions of the devices.
  • Users who have already updated will receive a patch, and there is no new confirmed date of when the update will resume.

Last week, Android fans breathed a sigh of relief as Samsung finally started rolling out One UI 7 for its Galaxy S24 series. We were already looking forward to its update arriving in last year’s foldable lineup. But I guess Galaxy S24 users will have to wait a little longer, as Samsung has suspended the One UI 7 update globally.

This news comes from trusted Samsung leaker IceUniverse on X. He shared an X post stating that a “serious bug” has been found on the Korean version of One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 series. And that is why the company has suddenly halted the rollout.

Also Read: One UI 7 Supported Devices: Will Your Samsung Phone Get It?

The discussions surrounding this halt also showed up on Samsung’s Korean forum. The issue was first thought to be limited to the Exynos version of the Galaxy S24 devices. But it is now confirmed to affect the Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S24 as well. Another tipster, Tarun Vats, added that the firmware file for the One UI 7 has been removed from Samsung’s servers.

Samsung has yet to come out with an official statement. Moreover, users who have already updated their devices to One UI 7 will receive an update to patch the bug. Meanwhile, we have no confirmed date as to when the rollout will resume. This delay only means that the already delayed One UI 7 update will be pushed further back for Samsung’s complete lineup, especially older devices.

This doesn’t put Samsung in a good light, given that they have already taken a fair share of time to push the update in the first place. This delay will only cause further backlash from the users. It also begs the question of why this bug wasn’t discovered in the beta phase. While we wait for an official statement from Samsung, do let us know what you think about this delay. Also, have you updated your Galaxy S24 to One UI 7?

