Shattering the dreams of Galaxy Fold enthusiasts who were eagerly waiting to use S-Pen with the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2, a new report from South Korean tech website The Elec claims the foldable phone may not feature support for S Pen after all.

According to the report, Samsung Electronics abandoned its plans to ship Galaxy Fold 2 with S-Pen last September. Samsung apparently took the decision due to durability concerns. The concern seems valid since the thickness of UTG used in Galaxy Z Flip is merely 0.03mm as compared to the 0.4mm of Galaxy Note 10 that supports S-Pen.

That said, we could expect the South Korean tech giant to make S-Pen on foldable phones a reality with its foldable phone after the Fold 2, possibly the Galaxy Fold 3 since the company is now working with Corning to develop UTG for its foldable displays.

As per leaks and rumors so far, the Galaxy Fold 2 will sport a 7.59-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2213 x 1689 pixel resolution. The main display is likely to feature 120Hz refresh rate. The front display may be of 6.23-inches with 2267 x 819 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

The device may sport Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a battery with capacity somewhere around 5,000mAh. The handset is likely to offer 25W fast charging and 9W reverse wireless charging.

Last week, there were reports suggesting that Samsung may launch the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 in a virtual event on August 5. According to tipster Jon Prosser, the company will announce Note 20, Fold 2, and a 5G variant of the Z Flip on the 5th and the products will be up for sales on the 20th of August.