Samsung Confirms Gemini is Coming Soon to Galaxy Watch and Buds

Google held their Android Show: I/O Edition event yesterday, in which it unveiled Material Expressive and Gemini expansion across more platforms. Gemini’s arrival on Wear OS and Android Auto was one of the highlight announcements because they’ve been a long time coming. And since, Google and Samsung are working pretty closely, Gemini is also coming to Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Buds very soon.

Samsung announced in a blog post today that Gemini is soon coming to all Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watches and, surprisingly, the Galaxy Buds3 series. Once Gemini rolls out to both devices in the next few months, users can use Hey Google to ask Gemini to quickly remind them about something or pull information from apps like Gmail or Workspace.

Image Credit: Google

Similarly, like Pixel Buds Pro and Buds Pro 2, Samsung says Gemini on Galaxy Buds will be seamless. Users will be able to use voice or tap and hole controls to activate the assistant to get instant answers without the need of grabbing their phones.

Besides, Samsung has big plans for Galaxy Watches for this year. For one, the Korean giant is skipping One UI 7 for One UI 8 Watch, which is expected to bring a redesigned UI, Now Bar, and many other features. The Galaxy Watch 8 series could also be coming soon with some pretty big changes to the design, moving away from circular dials to a more squircle, Watch 7 Ultra-like dials.

