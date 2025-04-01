Home > News > Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Release Date Revealed; Launching Sooner Than Expected!

Abubakar Mohammed
In Short
  • Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge could reportedly release on April 15.
  • The phone could come in three colors - Silver, Black, and Blue and two storage variants - 256 GB and 512 GB.
  • In terms of internals, the S25 Edge is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12 GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge marks the return of slim phones, and so far we’ve seen the device on multiple occasion at multiple events like MWC. Most of the details about the phone are still under the wraps, including its exact specifications. However, a recent leak has revealed the release date for the Galaxy S25 Edge, and it’s sooner than you think.

According to a Dutch website, Nieuwemobiel.nl, Samsung’s upcoming slim phone – the Galaxy S25 Edge, could release on April 15. The latest information follows previous leaks which also suggested April as the release month, so this date might indeed be true.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review: The Flagship to Beat in 2025?
Shot of multiple units of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display at MWC 2025

Besides the release date, the report also claims that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in three colors — Silver, Black, and Blue. The SKU numbers of the variants have also leaked:

  • SM-S937BZSD
  • SM-S937BZSG
  • SM-S937BZKD
  • SM-S937BZKG
  • SM-S937BLBD
  • SM-S937BLBG

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in 256 GB and 512 GB storage variants, as well as 12GB RAM. Samsung has already showcased the Silver and Blue versions during the Galaxy S25 series launch and MWC 2025.

If you’re not aware of Galaxy S25 Edge’s specifications, it will be a thin phone at just 5.84 mm thickness. Despite the thin profile, it’s rumored to boast a 4,000 mAh battery. Powering the device will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and the phone will weight just 162 grams. It features a dual camera setup at the back, with the primary being a 200 MP sensor and a second 12 MP Ultrawide lens.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy S25 Edge? Let us know in the comments below.

Abubakar Mohammed

