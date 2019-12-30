Samsung has long been expected to launch a new foldable phone in 2020, especially considering that the Galaxy Fold sold out within minutes even after its rather rocky launch earlier this year. While we earlier expected the South Korean giant to announce its next foldable device around MWC 2020, a new report from Yonhap News Agency is claiming that the company might launch the smartphone before its flagship Galaxy S11 series which is expected to debut on February 11, or February 18 based on reports.

The report claims that Samsung’s next foldable phone will have a clamshell design (as we have seen leaked before), similar to the Motorola razr foldable phone, and says that the company is in talks with three of the country’s mobile carriers for releasing the phone in February. YNA’s sources also mentioned that the company will hold a media event in the United States in mid-February to provide more details around the foldable phone.

According to sources mentioned in the report, Samsung’s rush to launch the upcoming smartphone comes in the wake of numerous reports that Huawei, among other brands, are planning on releasing new foldable smartphones around that same timeline. The South Korean giant is reportedly planning to sell 6 million foldable phones in 2020.

YNA goes on to give more details around the upcoming clamshell folding phone from Samsung, including the fact that the phone is expected to have a 6.7-inch screen when unfolded. Moreover, the upcoming foldable phone is expected to be priced somewhere in the mid-$1000 range, as compared to the $2000 Galaxy Fold.