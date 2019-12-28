Samsung’s flagship smartphones for next year, the Galaxy S11, S11+, and S11e are showing up in different places as we near their expected launch date of February 11 or February 18. Now, GSMArena has spotted the phones receive their Bluetooth certification from the Bluetooth SIG.

The certification mentions three phone models, namely the SM_G988B_DS, SM_G988B, and SM_G988BR_DS. Apart from the model numbers for the phones, the certification documents don’t go further in terms of providing information about the upcoming phones, apart from the fact that the Galaxy S11 series will support Bluetooth 5.0, which was pretty much expected anyway. If it was Bluetooth 5.1, that would’ve been fairly exciting.

Based on a Geekbench listing that showed up back in November, it would appear that the GM_G988B is the model number for the larger Galaxy S11+ smartphone, even though that Geekbench result had the model number GM_986B.

While the Bluetooth certification doesn’t give much away in terms of actual information, we do have quite a lot of leaks and reports around the hardware inside the Galaxy S11 series of smartphones. We’ve heard reports of a 48MP telephoto camera, a 108MP primary sensor, up to 12GB RAM, and even support for 25W fast charging in Samsung’s upcoming flagships.

We’ve also seen reports detailing the screen sizes for the Galaxy S11 series, along with talk of a 120Hz display, among other information around the phones.

Samsung itself hasn’t confirmed anything so far about its upcoming flagships, but we’re waiting for the company to start teasing the phones, and we’ll definitely keep you guys updated when we learn more about the phones, including information around a concrete launch date when Samsung sends out media invites for its event in 2020, so stay tuned.