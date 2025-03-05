6 Best Innovations and Concepts That Wowed Us at MWC 2025

The Mobile World Congress gives us a lot to ponder upon each year with tons of concept devices and innovations. And like each year, MWC 2025 was no different. From popular firms like Lenovo flexing their innovative prowess to relatively new firms like Infinix showcasing quirky devices, here are all the concepts and innovations that wowed us in MWC 2025.

1. Realme Blurs the Line Between Phones and Mirrorless Cameras

Ever thought smartphone cameras are decent but not the best? Realme is here to change that with its interchangeable lens concept. The phone has a 1-inch sensor with a Leica M mount to attach an array of lenses. Additionally, the brand also has a lens adapter to attach lenses from other brands, such as Canon’s EF mount. Realme demonstrated the capabilities of the smartphone and lenses with 73 mm and 234 mm lenses, and the results were pretty good.

Image Credit: Beebom

The prototype is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which isn’t surprising considering it’s a concept device. There’s no word from Realme if they plan on mass-producing such a device in the future.

2. Tecno Challenges Samsung and Apple

By far, one of the best product showcases in MWC 2025 has to be Tecno’s Spark Slim concept device. It’s called the Spark Slim and one of the best things about it is that it’s just 5.75 mm thick while packing a whopping 5,200 mAh battery.

Image Credit: Beebom

As you may have guessed, the firm’s leveraging Silicon Carbon battery tech to achieve this, and it shows what Samsung could’ve also managed to have a bigger battery, had they used the latest technology in the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The Spark Slim features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and there are dual 50 MP sensors at the back with white LEDs, which makes the camera bump look like Baymax’s eyes. Finally, there’s a USB-C port and the phone comes with both ceramic and stainless steel back options, which is interesting.

3. Infinix Goes Funky and Solar

Image Credit: Infinix

Another firm that surprised us with some of its newest concepts has to be Infinix. The company showcases three things — a phone that charges via solar energy, a phone case that also charges using solar with contact points, and a device with e-ink technology at the back. Infinix’s Energy-Reserving Technology uses solar cells made of Perovskite mineral to efficiently absorb solar power without heating up the device.

Image Credit: Infinix

The firm claims it can charge the device at 2W, and can greatly reduce the impact of standby battery drain, making your phone last longer. Besides, the company also showcased a colored e-ink phone, which uses E-COLOR Shift 2.0 technology. It also uses AI to set a color palette as per your outfit or the weather. Pretty funky.

4. Lenovo Explores Solar and Foldable Laptops

Out of all the brands in MWC, Lenovo by far launched the most number of devices, including many concepts. The brand started with a concept that has solar charging hardware at the top of the lid. Lenovo’s calling it the Yoga Solar and claims it has the current highest conversion rates in the industry, i.e., 24%. A mere 20 minutes of charging in solar tech is enough to power the laptop for an hour of video playback.

Lenovo also showcased a ThinkBook called Codename Flip, which is also a proof of concept. Unlike the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 rollable laptop that the firm launched for consumers, the Codename Flip machine comes with a folding screen that can go from a 13-inch screen size to a massive 18.1-inch form with 3:4 aspect ratio when opened.

5. Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro: First TWS To Embrace Wi-Fi

By featuring the Qualcomm S7 Pro chip, Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro become the first pair of truly-wireless buds to use Qualcomm’s XPAN technology and therefore use Wi-Fi to stream audio. This gives the earbuds enough bandwidth to transmit lossless audio at 96KHz/24 bits without any significant increase in battery consumption, which has always been one of the cons of streaming lossless audio via Bluetooth.

The Buds 5 Pro come with aptX Lossless codec and 40 hours of total battery life with the case. They can cancel noise up to 55dB and are Hi-Res certified. These are on the expensive side though, with the Wi-Fi version costing $219.

6. HMD’s New Earbuds + Wireless Phone Charger

What we initially thought to be a powerbank from the company, HMD surprised everyone with a nifty little gadget that sure is a wireless charging powerbank but also doubles as TWS. The HMD Amped Buds pack a 1600 mAh battery, enough to power just the earbuds for 95 hours. However, the case also doubles as a Qi 2 charger that can attach to the back of your phone for a quick juice up.

Image Credit: Beebom

The earbuds tuck neatly on either side of the device. Besides, the buds feature ANC, IP54 rating, and charge via Type-C. The 1600 mAh battery is quite small, sure, but it’s a device that most people will use to charge their devices in emergencies. The buds do come with Fast Pair support, Lossless audio via Snapdragon sound, and Bluetooth 5.4. They are on the pricey side though at EUR 199, but it’s a cool gadget nonetheless.

And of course, there could be a lot more to come, so we’ll make sure to add more innovations to this piece down the line. Which is the best MWC 2025 innovation/concept? Let us know in the comments below.