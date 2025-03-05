MWC 2025: Future Ring2 Could Be the Smart Ring You’ve Been Waiting For

You may not have heard about the Future Ring, but that’s fine because the first iteration wasn’t the best among other smart rings. While we wait for Samsung to launch an improved Galaxy Ring 2, there are a few excellent smart rings out there already. However, a China-based firm, HiFuture might be on to something with the Future Ring2. The ring originally launched back in December, but the company is showcasing it at MWC 2025.

Straightaway, one of the main improvements in the Ring2 is its build quality. The firm has moved from metal to Titanium, and it has a brushed feel to it. The firm claims it’s a handcrafted pattern and offers exceptional strength to the ring. Image Credit: Beebom

The battery life has also been upped from 7 days on the previous model to 10 days, which has to be the longest battery life out of any smart ring out there in the market. The Ringconn Gen2 comes close with its 8–9 days of promised battery life. However, that’s an estimate too and the actual battery life usually differs.

Besides, the ring comes with most fitness features like Step tracking, Blood Oxygen, Stress Index, Sleep Quality, Heart Rate, Skin Temperature, and movement detection. The firm claims the health metrics and the performance of the ring is driven by a Dialog DA14535 chip.

Like other rings, the HiFuture Future Ring2 charges via a case that can charge it 5 times in total, magnetically. The ring comes in six sizes ranging from 7-13 and in three colors — Classic Silver and Chic Rose Gold.

The main highlight of the Ring2 is its price, as it costs just $59. That’s one-third the cost of some of the best-selling rings. This makes it one of the most affordable smart rings on the market right now. Weirdly, HiFuture is still selling their first generation Ring for $199. The Ring2 is available to purchase from the HiFuture’s official store.

What are your thoughts on the Future Ring2? Let us know in the comments below.