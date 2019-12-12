Recent rumors have suggested that Samsung will launch its Galaxy S11 series, along with its second foldable phone, in February 2020, and a new leak has now seemingly revealed the exact date.

According to the generally-reliable tipster, Ice Universe (@UniverseIce on Twitter), the Korean giant is expected to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 18 in San Francisco, California. The company will unveil its second-generation folding smartphone alongside the Galaxy S11 lineup at this event.

In his tweet, IceUniverse also seems to lend further credence to claims that the so-called Galaxy Fold 2 will have a clamshell form-factor, much like the all-new Moto Razr that was unveiled last month by the Lenovo-owned brand. There’s no further info on the subject at this point, but given that it is expected to cost less than $1,000, it could potentially be the device that will finally make folding smartphones mainstream.

Rumors: Samsung Electronics is tentatively launching the Galaxy S11 series and clamshell foldable phones in San Francisco, USA on February 18, 2020. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 11, 2019

While much of the key tech specs of Samsung’s next-gen folding smartphone remain under wraps for now, recent reports speculate what its features might be. One such report from back in October suggested that it will arrive with an under-display selfie camera, which is expected to be seen on a number of smartphones from various OEMs, including Oppo, in the coming months.

Meanwhile, a new report out of South Korea suggests that the Galaxy S11 flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC instead of the Exynos 990 in most markets, largely because the company is unhappy with the performance of its new chipset. As per a report in The Elec, Samsung will sell the Exynos version of its upcoming flagships only in Europe, which means Indian users may finally get their hands on a Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S11 after years.

