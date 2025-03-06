MWC 2025: This Infinix Tri-Fold Concept Leaves Us Scratching Our Heads

At events like MWC 2025, you are bound to see innovations in tech space that leave you scratching your head, wondering what exactly is the use case for it. I am going through the same dilemma after taking a look at the latest Infinix tri-fold flip concept that opens up into a candy bar phone. Yes, it is as bizarre as it sounds, and it only gets weirder.

Infinix calls it the Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Device. It is the company’s take on the flip-style foldable phones, where the device opens up to a regular-sized device. However, unlike the Galaxy Z Flip, it includes two hinges instead of one, allowing the device to collapse onto itself in a more compact size than other flip phones.

Image Credit: Infinix

Infinix calls it a “bold reimagination of how technology enhances everyday life, evolving seamlessly between different forms”. The company showed off a few use cases of this folding mechanism in their promo images. One where you can mount it on top of your bicycle and use it for navigation. The other, where you attach it to your backpack and use the phone as an action camera.

The company is even pitching that you can use the outward-facing display for language translations. Or for taking selfies with the display as the viewfinder. While that does sound interesting, but nothing that a typical flip-style phone like the Moto Razr 50 can’t do.

One promising use case I can think of is to fold the phone, and use it as a smartwatch alternative. I know it sounds bizarre, but that’s one thing I love about these concept devices at MWC. They make you think. But what are your thoughts on this Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Device? Let us know in the comments below.