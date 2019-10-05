Setting a sort of new record in the luxury smartphone segment, Samsung sold a total of 1,600 “Galaxy Fold” devices in mere 30 minutes after pre-bookings were opened on the company’s official online store on Friday. It looks like people had eagerly been waiting for Samsung to bring its first foldable to India.

The consumers who pre-booked the “Galaxy Fold” had paid the full amount of Rs. 1.65 lakhs (Rs. 1,64,999) upfront and will get devices delivered to them through a concierge (white-glove service, a perk that comes with the huge price tag) on 20th October, along with a dedicated expert on call 24×7.

Also, if you haven’t heard yet, Samsung is offering Indian Galaxy Fold users a complete year of accidental damage protection, which includes one-time free screen replacement. This is great compared to the $149 screen replacement Samsung is offering in the U.S. market.

According to sources close to IANS, the company has now closed the pre-bookings of “Galaxy Fold” in India, as the initial stock was limited. There is currently no info about when the pre-booking will open once again and whether Samsung’s first-ever foldable be able to hold its own in India’s pollution and extreme weather conditions.

Galaxy Fold, if you’re unaware, is Samsung’s first attempt at building a foldable phone. I mean, you could also call it second as the first batch of devices saw the screen breaking due to different reasons. The Korean giant, however, fixed the niggles and launched the Galaxy Fold again last month. You can check out the complete specs and details for the Fold right here.

With inputs from IANS