MWC 2025: Oukitel’s New Rugged Phones Have a Rather Unique Appeal

MWC is a heaven for smartphone geeks, and this year’s edition was no different. We’re pretty sure that among the popular smartphone makers people hear about, only a scant few are aware of the brand’s existence. That’s because Oukitel mainly makes rugged smartphones, a niche within another niche. The booth Oukitel had on display at MWC 2025 wasn’t exactly filled with new or intriguing innovations, but there were a few things that caught our eye and deserve some attention due to their quirkiness.

Does Your Phone Have a Detachable Earpiece and a Smart Band?

That’s right. If you’re wondering who uses a mono Bluetooth headset in 2025, Oukitel thinks some do. The Oukitel WP200Pro and WP300 smartphones have a small removable device at the back that can be used as a smart band with the casing and straps you get inside the box, or as a Bluetooth earpiece to take calls. The display on the small earpiece unit is an LCD, if you’re wondering.

Image Credit: Beebom

Besides, the WP200 Pro features a 6.7-inch 60Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen and is powered by Dimensity 8200 SoC. You also get a primary 108 MP camera and up to 24 GB of RAM, and up to 1TB storage.

The WP300, on the other hand, has 120Hz refresh rate but skimps on a faster processor with the Dimensity 7050 instead. The display on it is a larger 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD. It gets 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. One of the other differences from the WP200 Pro is that besides featuring a removable unit, it has a built-in camping light underneath the same.

Oukitel didn’t reveal any information at MWC about how much these devices may cost or their availability. However, users can expect them to launch in Q1 2025.

A Rugged Powerhouse with Built-in Projector

Another Oukitel device we spotted at MWC is their new Titan WP100 rugged phone. It comes with a whopping 33,000 mAh battery and a built-in projector with 100 lumens of brightness. The firm claims 6 months of standby time and the phone can charge at 66W, which may seem quick enough, but it would still take more than two hours to charge the device. Oukitel also markets the phone’s reverse charging capabilities at 18W.

Image Credit: Beebom

Powering the device is the tried and tested Dimensity 7300 SoC. There’s also a 1200-lumen camping lamp at the back for those who love to go camping frequently. The phone comes with Android 15 out of the box, with no word on how many updates it will receive in the future.

The WP100 is a rugged phone and is also IP68/IP69k-rated. It gets a 200 MP primary snapper at the back and 512 GB of storage. The Titan WP100 has reached its funding goal on Kickstarter and starts shipping in April this year. A unit will set you back $899.

Oukitel Showcased a Mystery “Ultra” Clone at MWC

Lastly, the Oukitel booth at MWC also showcased a phone that looked like a spitting image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. We have no idea what it’s called exactly, but we hope it’s not an “Ultra”. Besides the camera module at the back, the phone also features what looks like a display at the back.

Image Credit: Beebom

Were we surprised by the device at MWC? Yes. It would have been shocking had we spotted it outside MWC. We can only imagine what would happen if one of Samsung’s executives would walk past Oukitel’s booth.

Wondering what other amazing smartphones were showcased in MWC 2025? You may want to check out the best MWC 2025 smartphone innovations. Similarly, there were many innovative devices from the likes of Lenovo, Infinix, and others. What are some of the devices that surprised you this MWC? Let us know in the comments.