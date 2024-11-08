PS5 Pro Is Not Launching in India for This Very Specific Reason

Sony’s mid-gen console refresh of PS5 has been launched globally. However, it now seems but it seems the product is not so global yet. According to a statement from Sony PS5 Pro will miss out on several countries, and India is on that list.

Initially announced in September, PS5 Pro has been a talking point in the video games industry. Whether it is the price point of $699.99 or the 10% performance boost, the console sparked a conversation.

However, the reason behind the new PlayStation console not being on the Indian market is completely unfortunate. In a statement, Sony says, “PS5 Pro will not be available in some countries (which presently includes India) where 6GHz wireless band used in IEEE 802.11be (WI-FI 7) has not been allowed.”

This means that gamers in India who were eagerly waiting to try all the PS5 Pro-enhanced games will now have to wait longer. While there is no exact confirmation on what Sony is doing to bring the Pro console to India, it is guaranteed that console fans will be disappointed. The PS5 Pro, despite its minimal upgrades, has achieved a lot in terms of performance as seen in the latest tests.

Image Credits: Sony (via YouTube, Screenshot by Ishan Adhikary/Beebom)

We have already seen Sony India launching PS5 Slim in India which went for massive discounts during the summer. However, a PlayStation console would certainly have been more expensive than its global release price in India. Whatever the case may have been, for now, there is no chance of getting your hands on a Pro version of the Sony console yet if you are in one of the countries that have missed out on its release.

