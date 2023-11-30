Home > News > NVIDIA RTX 4090 D ‘Dragon’ to Beat US Sanctions in China Reportedly Coming

NVIDIA RTX 4090 D ‘Dragon’ to Beat US Sanctions in China Reportedly Coming

Satyam Kumar
comment Comments 0
nvidia geforce rtx 4090
Image Courtesy: NVIDIA
In Short
  • Nvidia stopped selling RTX 4090 in China because of US sanctions that have come into effect.
  • But now, it looks like RTX 4090 is coming back to the country in the form of a slightly nerfed 'RTX 4090 D Dragon' variant.
  • Specs are not confirmed yet, but this is expected to be a fully legal high-end GPU complying with US sanctions.

All the hardware enthusiasts and high-end PC gamers in China can breathe a heavy sigh of relief! A new report indicates that Nvidia might be looking forward to launching a slightly nerfed version of its flagship GPU RTX 4090, which was banned in China.

Why did US sanctions affect RTX 4090 availability in China? You see, the RTX 4090 is quite powerful and can be used for AI computing. Biden-led US government does not want several countries (including China) to prosper in terms of AI innovation.

So, a gaming graphics card is banned in China because it’s too powerful. Looks like Nvidia has a trick up its sleeves to solve this problem. A new report via tech media outlet WCCFTech claims that Nvidia is bringing back its flagship gaming GPU to China! As we mentioned, this new GPU is expected to be a nerfed version and fully comply with US Sanctions.

nvidia rtx 4090 being repurposed for ai compute in chinese factories
After the US sanctions, many RTX 4090 units were getting ‘rebuilt’ into dedicated AI compute graphics cards | Image Courtesy: Baidu & Chiphell Forums

It could be called Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 D, with the D standing for ‘Dragon,’ as mentioned in the report. This label will be clearly mentioned in the new retail boxes. This will be a China-exclusive GPU and not come with any price cuts – it is expected to come at 12,999 CN¥, which is equivalent to ~$1834 in the US. By the way, RTX 4090 launched at $1599 MSRP last year, and the US market is seeing prices as high as $2000 (as an aftermath of the sanctions). The existing AIB brand partners (such as Colorful, Asus, etc.) are reportedly going to sell this new Nvidia RTX 4090 D ‘Dragon’ GPU.

The report mentions that Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 4090 D is targeting the consumer segment and not the AI space. Let’s talk about performance now. Sadly, we could be seeing lower performance on the new RTX 4090 variant for China due to the AI computing curbing. But the VRAM advantages will hopefully still hold true. The RTX 4090 boasts an impressive amount of 24GB GDDR6X video memory.

The RTX 4090 D launching for China (exclusively) basically needs to have a lower number when considering its Total Processing Performance (TPP). This is a metric that the US government is using to determine whether or not a graphics card is allowed for export to China. Hopefully, we will hear some official news on this matter soon. For now, take things with a grain of salt, as things could change.

Recommended Articles
Thousands of RTX 4090 GPUs Are Being Rebuilt for AI Computing in China
Satyam Kumar Nov 24, 2023
NVIDIA Announces CES 2024 Event; RTX 4080 Super Launch Expected
Satyam Kumar Nov 10, 2023

However, hardware leaker on X (formerly Twitter), known as @MEGAsizeGPU did comment on this topic recently. He mentioned the internal GPU processor expected to be used in the new China-exclusive RTX 4090 D ‘Dragon.’ Moreover, this X user also replied to a post asking about this GPU’s specs. He said that the detailed specifications of RTX 4090 D have not been confirmed yet.

What does AD102-250 mean here? The original Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU internally uses the AD102-300 chip. The RTX 4080, on the other hand, uses the AD103-300 chip. Essentially, the internal GPU chip of RTX 4090 D will be somewhat different (lower) to be under the US sanction requirements for a ‘legal GPU’ that can be exported to China.

How much of a performance hit do you think Nvidia’s China-exclusive RTX 4080 D ‘Dragon’ will receive? Doesn’t this remind you of the mining craze back when Nvidia released LHR variants to ensure gamers can actually buy a decent graphics card without miners buying them all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

SOURCE WCCFTech
#Tags
#NVIDIA#RTX 4090

Satyam Kumar

Highly passionate about technology. Major expertise in PC hardware, the VR industry, esports-centric gear, and other gadgets. In my spare time, I'm usually researching exciting hardware breakthroughs or playing competitive games.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

New Dell & Alienware XPS Laptops with Intel 14th Gen Leaked Before CES 2024!
#intel 14th gen #Intel Meteor Lake
New Dell & Alienware XPS Laptops with Intel 14th Gen Leaked Before CES 2024!
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
Six new Dell laptops belonging to the XPS & Alienware series are launching early next year, according to the leak. New Intel 14th Gen processors, like the Intel Core Ultra with Meteor Lake architecture, are expected to come on these new laptops. RTX 40 Series graphics have been mentioned too, along with new Alienware & Dell monitors!
Read full article
Windows 11 Brings New Energy Saver Mode for Laptops and Desktop PCs
#Windows 11 #Windows Insider Program
Windows 11 Brings New Energy Saver Mode for Laptops and Desktop PCs
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
The new Energy Saver mode works by limiting system performance by a certain threshold. With this, you can permanently save energy even when plugged-in, or if you use a desktop PC. Plus, for laptop users, it will extend battery life further. Microsoft has also added a new Wi-Fi refresh button in the new insider build 26002.
Read full article
Here Are the Top 10 Best-Selling Manga of 2023!
#Blue Lock #Manga
Here Are the Top 10 Best-Selling Manga of 2023!
Author Ajith Kumar
View quick summary
The final data from Oricon's manga sales rankings for 2023 (Nov 21, 2022 to Nov 19, 2023) is here, and we have an unexpected winner. Beating the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and Tokyo Revengers, we have Blue Lock emerge as the best-selling manga of 2023 with more than 10 million copies sold in the last 12 months.
Read full article
Netflix Will Offer the GTA Trilogy for Free to Its Subscribers
#GTA #GTA Trilogy
Netflix Will Offer the GTA Trilogy for Free to Its Subscribers
Author Sampad Banerjee
View quick summary
Netflix announces the arrival of GTA Trilogy by Rockstar Games on the Netflix mobile app for Android and iOS. The games will launch on December 14, 2023, and users with a Netflix subscription can try them for no additional cost. Furthermore, iOS pre-registrations are currently live.
Read full article
Apple Announces 2023 App Store Awards: AI Trend of the Year
#Apple #Apple App Store
Apple Announces 2023 App Store Awards: AI Trend of the Year
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
Apple's App Store 2023 awards have come out. Several awards have been given to various publishers, who make apps for various Apple platforms including watchOS, tvOS, iOS, and macOS. Moreover, there are plenty of game of the year awards too. Lastly, Apple has also said that 'Generative AI' is the trend of the year!
Read full article
Apple Accepts Failure in Custom 5G Modem Development Project: Report
#Apple #Qualcomm
Apple Accepts Failure in Custom 5G Modem Development Project: Report
Author Anmol Sachdeva
View quick summary
According to a latest report citing supply chain sources, Apple has decided to abandon the custom 5G modem development project. Despite pouring in billions of dollars and efforts, Apple has failed to develop an in-house 5G modem as efficient as the competitors. This would mean, Qualcomm will continue to supply 5G modems for iPhones.
Read full article
DxOMark Gives #1 Rank to 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro; Best Laptop Available Today?
#DxOMark #M3 MacBook Pro
DxOMark Gives #1 Rank to 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro; Best Laptop Available Today?
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
Apple's new M3-based MacBook Pro has received top scores by DxOMark in various aspects including the display performance, speaker quality, as well as camera capabiity. All this makes it the #1 ranked laptop on DxOMark website!
Read full article
Load More