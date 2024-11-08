Love the Samsung Galaxy S24? Research Shows You’re Not the Only One

From the Pixel 9 (review) to the Xiaomi 14, a bunch of compact Android phones launched globally this year. However, none of them went on to become a top 10 bestselling but guess who did; it’s the 6.2-inch mighty Samsung Galaxy S24.

According to the latest Counterpoint Research report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 steals the 10th spot this year in the list of global top-10 bestselling smartphones as of Q3 2024. This is a big win for Samsung, especially since even the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy S23 didn’t make it to the list last year. However, as always, budget Samsung A-series phones did steal four or five positions in the list.

The last time a flagship Samsung phone made it to the list was back in 2018 when the Galaxy S9 became the 6th bestselling phone globally. I completely understand the appeal, since I chose the Galaxy S24 over the Pixel 9 in my comparison as well. The 6.2-inch display paired with a 168-gram body makes it a true compact.

Image Credit: Counterpoint Research

As always, one of the latest iPhones (it’s the iPhone 15 this year), remains the top-selling phone. However, the Galaxy A15 4G replaces the iPhone 13 to become the 4th bestselling phone, which is huge. Last year, the Galaxy A14 4G came in at the 6th position, right after the iPhone 13. I guess you made a good successor, Samsung. Additionally, there’s the Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A35 5G and entry-level Galaxy A05 coming in at 7th and subsequent positions.

Well, given that the Vivo X200 Pro (first impressions) recently went official, and I absolutely loved it, who knows, we may get to see it enter the list and overthrow the Galaxy S24 next year. Or, maybe the upcoming Galaxy S25 series will mop the floor with it all and take a spot. Only time will tell!

With that said, are you a proud Galaxy S24 user too? If not, are you enticed to get it as well? Let us know of it all in the comments down below!