RTX 5090 Prices Won’t Be Significantly Higher than 4090: Says Leaker

The announcement of Nvidia’s next RTX 5090 GPU is just a couple of months away but the price predictions have been going on for months. While there have been rumors of a huge price increase for the RTX 5000 series, a trusted leaker believes it won’t be as high as predicted. According to kopite7kimi, the RTX 5090 leaked prices are untrue and won’t be that higher than the 4090.

Earlier, Moore’s Law Is Dead shared a report claiming the prices for the RTX 50 series to be obnoxiously high. According to the leak, the RTX 5090 will be priced around $1,999 to $2,499. The RTX 5080 will also be around $1,199 to 1,499, while the RTX 5070 is at $599 – $699. This is a huge price difference compared to the RTX 40 series cards. While most people started panicking on the price point, some actually didn’t believe Nvidia would do that.

RTX 5090 Leaked Prices Are Fake: Says Leaker

A trusted leaker kopite7kimi has finally spoken regarding this matter. In an X post reply, he said the leaked pricing is ‘Totally fake.’ This means while there will be a price difference, it won’t be significantly higher. He also replied to another user on the thread to clarify the statement. I don't believe there will be a significant price increase for RTX 5090.— kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) October 10, 2024

Nvidia launched the RTX 4090 with an overpriced tag of $1,599. Later for higher specs RTX 4080 SUPER launched with higher specs they kept a price of only $999. That shows Nvidia’s understanding of the market and its consumers. With the RTX 5090 leaked specs at hand, we must expect a maximum of $100- $200 price increase. As of now, these leaks are hard to swallow unless some official information is out.

We will be waiting for the official Nvidia 5090 price announcement along with other 5000 series news possibly coming at CES 2025. Do you think the RTX 5090 leaked prices are true? Share your thoughts about the pricing leaks in the comments below.