Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to Deliver CES 2025 Keynote: RTX 5090 on the Way?

It’s about to be a good time to be a gamer. PC users worldwide have been waiting with bated breath for any news on the RTX 50 series after its predecessor’s introduction a few years ago. Well, Nvidia has announced that CEO Jensen Huang will take the stage in Las Vegas to host the company’s Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025 keynote.

In a press release published on the CES website, the company mentions that Huang will deliver his keynote on January 6, at 6:30 PM. The CES itself will run from January 7-10, 2025.

While not much is known about what Nvidia will announce, we can expect more AI hardware and software news. This comes after the company has been ramping up its innovation with the likes of its first AI NPC. It seems to be a good time for the company as Nvidia recently overtook Microsoft as the world’s second-largest company by market cap

However, the biggest focus seems to be a possible RTX 5090 reveal. The RTX 50 series rumor mill has already begun churning with talk that Nvidia just might shed some light on the company’s upcoming graphic cards. With it having been some time since the 40 series came to be, everyone is expecting a hint of news on the newest cards. It was earlier rumored that the Nvidia RTX 5090 will come with 32GB VRAM and a massive 600W power requirement.

Besides the fact that we are excited, I suggest taking any upcoming rumors with a grain of salt. That said, are you looking forward to Nvidia’s CES keynote? Let us know in the comments below!