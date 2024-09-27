Nvidia RTX 5090 to Come with 32GB VRAM and 600W Power Requirement; Leaks Claim

Gamers worldwide have been pining for any leaks for NVIDIA’s upcoming RTX 50 series. However, thanks to the latest leak, we might have gotten more definitive specs regarding the highly anticipated Nvidia RTX 5090. The reports claim that Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5090 will be equipped with a massive 32GB GDDR7 memory while the 5080 card remains at a half VRAM value.

The leaks come from Kopite7kimi, a known hardware leaker on X who has shared the specs for the upcoming RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. According to the X post, both graphics cards are expected to be super power-hungry as Nvidia aims to introduce more powerful next-generation GPUs.

RTX 5090 & 5080: Leaked Specs Revealed

As per the latest RTX 50 Series leaks, the GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to use the GB202-300 GPU that will run on 21,760 FP32 CUDA cores and 32GB GDDR7 VRAM. Moreover, the RTX 5090 is also rumored to use 600W of power which is massive.

However, according to VideoCardz, there is no confirmation on whether the 600W power is needed for the GPU board or the chip itself. It is a significant 150-watt increase in comparison to the RTX 4090’s power usage of 450W. Furthermore, RTX 5090 will run on a 512-bit bus and not on 448-bit as speculated earlier. GeForce RTX 5090

PG144/145-SKU30

GB202-300-A1

21760FP32

512-bit GDDR7 32G

600W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) September 26, 2024

The renowned leaker also shared the rumored specs for RTX 5080 as well. As per another X post by Kopite7kimi, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 will consume 400W power, which is an increase of 80W over the RTX 4080’s 320W spec.

Moreover, RTX 5080 is rumored to be based on GB203-400 and features 10,752 CUDA cores. Furthermore, the card might come with a 256-bit memory bus and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. GeForce RTX 5080

PG144/147-SKU45

GB203-400-A1

10752FP32

256-bit GDDR7 16G

400W— kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) September 26, 2024

Earlier from the RTX 50-series launch report, we only knew that the RTX 5090 GPU would be based on the GDDR7 memory architecture, running at 32Gbps speed. During the same report, the speculations suggested that the RTX 50-series cards might launch during Q4 2024. We are also awaiting more information on the other rumored variants of RTX 50-series cards.

However, as of now, there are no reports of when Nvidia intends to showcase its next-gen video cards. According to a report by the Verge’s Tom Warren, we can expect to hear more about the RTX 50-series cards at the Consumer Electronics Show in early 2025.