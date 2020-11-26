As teased earlier this week, Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Watch alongside the new Redmi Note 9 5G series in China. This is the first-ever smartwatch under the budget-centric Redmi brand, whose wearables portfolio includes only the Redmi Band right now. Redmi Watch boasts a square display, heart rate sensor, up to 7-days of battery life, and more.

Redmi Watch: Specifications

The Redmi Watch includes a 1.4-inch square color LCD panel with 323 PPI and touch support. You can choose from over 120+ watch faces to customize the look and feel of the smartwatch. There is a single button on the right edge. You have three body color options, namely blue, black, and ivory, and 5 different colored straps, including black, olive, ivory, blue, and cherry blossom.

A major highlight of the Redmi Watch it is pretty lightweight and weighs just 35 grams. The watch supports 30-day heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and health-tracking features. You will also find a microphone onboard for calling upon Xiaomi’s own voice assistant, Xiao AI, right on your wrist. It will help answer all your queries, control smart appliances, and more.

The smartwatch supports NFC for contactless payments and Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices. It supports 7 sport modes, along with indoor swimming, which is possible due to the 5ATM water resistance rating of the watch.

Redmi Watch comes equipped with a 230mAh battery that can last up to 7-days on a single charge. The company also promises up to 12-days of standby time, which is great at this price point.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Watch has been priced starting at CNY 269 (~Rs. 3,000) and will go on sale starting from 1st December in China.

It will compete against the Honor Band 6, which is priced similarly. Realme Watch is not in the picture because it is yet to be launched in China. It is available only in India and European countries, priced at Rs. 3,999 and €38.5 (~Rs. 3,400) respectively.

Since Xiaomi brought the Redmi Band to India, we expect the Redmi Watch to land in the country very soon. It will butt heads with the Realme Watch and Amazfit Bip series in the budget segment.