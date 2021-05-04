Redmi has teased its first smartwatch launch in India. According to a recent tweet on the company’s official Twitter handle, Redmi will launch the smartwatch alongside Redmi Note 10S in the country on May 13.

Redmi has set up a dedicated event page for the product launch. From this page, it’s clear that the upcoming product is indeed the Redmi Watch. Take a look at the announcement tweet below:

Get ready to #WearYourVibe peeps! 😎#Redmi's FIRST<hush hush> is all set to arrive with the #SavageBeast #RedmiNote10S on 13/05/21! 🥳 Got what it takes to pass that #vibecheck? ✅

Keep your eyes on our page! 👀 Get Notified: https://t.co/YHvH7ZBIgR RT if we got you vibin! pic.twitter.com/Lf7uHcyWdn — Redmi India – #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 4, 2021

Redmi Watch: Specifications

Since Redmi has already launched the Redmi Watch in China last November, we know the key specifications of the gadget. This smartwatch launched globally as the Mi Watch Lite.

To recall, the smartwatch sports a 1.4-inch square color LCD touch panel with 323 PPI. You get over 200 watch faces to customize the look and feel. Health-related features include 30-day heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 11 sports modes, and more.

One key difference with the Redmi Watch coming to India is GPS support. Unlike the Chinese variant that lacks built-in GPS, the Indian Redmi Watch variant will offer built-in GPS/GLONASS for navigation. This way, you don’t have to carry your phone if you’re going for a walk or a cycle ride. This puts the upcoming Redmi Watch closer to the Mi Watch Lite than its Chinese variant.

Since Xiaomi is known to follow an aggressive pricing strategy for Redmi devices, it will be interesting to see how the upcoming wearable is priced in India. The presence of onboard GPS support should make the gadget an appealing choice in the country. We’ll be covering Redmi’s launch event on May 13 as it happens, so stay tuned for more details.