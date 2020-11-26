Though the Redmi Note 9 series has been on sale in India for close to six months, it is today that the company has launched this popular budget-centric series in China. The Redmi Note 9 series in China, however, is completely different from the one launched earlier this year in India. Xiaomi is trying to make 5G connectivity accessible to more netizens with the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Note 9 5G in its home country.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: Specifications

This smartphone is a rebadged version of the Mi 10T Lite, which launched in Europe earlier this year. But, it does bring a minor increment in the camera department. The design remains unchanged and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual stereo speakers.

Redmi Note 9 Pro swaps out the 64MP primary camera aboard the Mi 10T Lite for a 108MP primary sensor. This is the first Redmi Note-series smartphone with a 108MP camera. It is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September earlier this year. You will also have an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear.

This is the first Redmi Note-series smartphone with a 108MP camera and it’s really affordable as compared to, say the S20 Ultra or the Mi 10T Pro.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset. It scores an impressive 351,232 points in the AnTuTu benchmark test. The chipset here is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage (expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card). The device runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, which is a boon for users. Turning our attention to the front, Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display boasts a 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, 240Hz touch response rate, HDR10 support, and a punch-hole cutout with a 16MP selfie sensor at the center.

Redmi Note 9 Pro also sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, NFC, an IP53 rating, and more to round up the kitty. It will be available in three colorways.

Redmi Note 9 5G: Specifications

The standard Redmi Note 9 boasts almost the same design as the Pro variant. It is just the punch-hole cutout that has been moved from the center to the top left. Except for the 5G-enabled Dimensity 800U chipset that powers this device, the rest of the specs are similar to the Redmi Note 9 Indian variant.

Redmi Note 9 5G features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 13MP selfie camera baked in the punch-hole cutout. The circular camera setup on the rear is helmed by a 48MP primary sensor. It is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV and a 2MP macro lens.

The smartphone is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. You will also find a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and WiFi 5 as connectivity options.

Redmi Note 9 4G: Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 4G brings along a different design with a shiny polycarbonate back panel and a waterdrop notch on the front. The device comes equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery, still, it weighs just 198 grams and measures 9.6mm in thickness.

The design, key specs, and dimensions are enough to guess that Poco M3 is a slightly revamped version of the Redmi Note 9 4G. This smartphone includes a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and an 8MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch.

Just like the Poco M3, the Redmi Note 9 4G is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC. It is, however, coupled with more RAM and built-in storage, up to 8GB and up to 256GB respectively in China. The triple rear-camera system is helmed by a 48MP sensor but brings an upgrade in the form of an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV. It is better than a 2MP macro camera. The third camera onboard is a 2MP depth sensor.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has been priced at CNY 1,599 (~Rs. 17,999) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants have been priced at CNY 1,799 (~Rs. 20,200) and CNY 1,999 (~Rs. 22,450) respectively.

The Redmi Note 9 5G, on the other hand, has been priced starting at CNY 1,299 (~Rs. 14,599) for the 6GB+128GB base variant. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants will see you shell out CNY 1,499 (~Rs. 16,850) and CNY 1,699 (~Rs. 19,099) respectively.

Last but not least, Redmi Note 9 4G has been priced at CNY 999 (~Rs. 11,200) for the 4GB+128GB base variant. There are three other configurations of this 4G variant and we have listed the price of each variant right here:

Redmi Note 9 4G (6GB+128GB) – CNY 1,099 (~Rs. 12,350)

Redmi Note 9 4G (8GB+128GB) – CNY 1,299 (~Rs. 14,599)

Redmi Note 9 4G (8GB+256GB) – CNY 1,499 (~Rs. 16,850)

These Redmi Note 9 5G variants will most likely be limited to the China market. The Redmi Note 9 4G, however, could launch in India alongside the Poco M3 before the end of this year.