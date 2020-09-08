Ever since the first-ever Redmi-branded fitness tracker went official in China earlier this year, Xiaomi fans have been waiting for its India arrival with bated breaths. The company has finally debuted the Redmi Smart Band in India today. It boasts a color display, a heart rate sensor, and a 14-day battery life.

Redmi Smart Band: Specs & Features

The Redmi Smart Band boasts a design that’s slightly different from the Mi Band we’re familiar with. You have a flat display here instead of a curved sensor-laden pill. Redmi Smart Band also includes detachable straps as opposed to the central pill cavity found aboard the Mi Band. This fitness tracker weighs only 13 grams and is really lightweight.

Talking about hardware specs, Redmi Smart Band sports a 1.08-inch color TFT touch display with a 220 x 120 resolution and up to 200 nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi will enable you to customize the band with a myriad of watch faces.

The fitness tracker supports five exercise modes, including outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, and fast walking. You also have a heart rate sensor at the bottom for 24 x 7 continuous heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring. The band also offers idle alerts, message and call notifications, music controls, and alarm features right on your wrist.

Redmi Smart Band comes equipped with a 130mAh battery pack, which the company will offer up to 14-days of battery life on a single charge. And while Xiaomi finally switched over to magnetic charging with the Mi Band 5, Redmi Smart Band supports USB direct charge – the same as the Realme Band.

You simply need to pull out one of the straps and can plug it in the fitness band into a USB-A port for charging. It takes close to two hours to fully charge, says Xiaomi. This fitness tracker is also water-resistant up to 5ATM/ 50 meters, which is great.

Price and Availability

Redmi Smart Band has been priced at Rs. 1,599 in India and will compete against its Chinese counterpart, the Realme Band, in the entry-level segment. You can choose from among a variety of strap colors, including black, blue, orange, and green.

This fitness tracker will go on sale starting from 9th September on Mi.com, Amazon India, and other offline retailers.