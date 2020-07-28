Huami is today launching the Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch in India. Priced at ₹3,799, the smartwatch comes in at the budget segment of smartwatches in the country, and is the latest addition to the company’s line up of Bip smartwatches.

Amazfit Bip S Lite Design and Display

The Bip S Lite features a recognisable design from previous smartwatches in the Bip line up. It comes with a square dial, with relatively chunky bezels. The screen here is a 1.28inch color display with a 176×176 pixel resolution. The watch itself is fairly lightweight, coming in at just 30g complete with the strap. Without the strap, Amazfit says the watch weighs just 18g.

PPG Heart Rate Tracker and 8 Sports Modes

While the company isn’t talking about the processor inside the watch, or the amount of RAM or storage it has, the Bip S Lite does have a lot of handy features. It comes with a PPG sensor to track heart rate, and supports 8 different sports modes. These include common exercises including outdoor running and yoga, and specialised exercises including elliptical trainer.

Water Resistance and Other Features

The watch is also rated for water resistance up to 5ATM pressure, which is approximately about 50 metres for 10 minutes, so you can easily take it for a swim or use it in the rain without any issues. Moreover, the Huami-PAI health assessment feature analyses your physical health, including sleep tracking.

The watch also offers features such as notification mirroring, music control, weather, timers, and a world clock.

The watch uses Bluetooth 5.0, and is compatible with smartphones running Android 5 and above, or iOS 10 and above.

Battery

Under the hood, there’s a 200mAh battery that Amazfit claims can keep the watch running for 30 days of normal use. On standby, that goes up to 90 days. Plus, the watch charges in just around 2.5 hours, which sounds like a reasonable amount of time to not wear the watch once every 30 days.

The Amazfit Bip S Lite will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and Amazfit’s official website. If you’re interested, you can buy it starting tomorrow at 12PM for ₹3,799.