In line with the rumors, the Redmi Note 9 5G series will be accompanied by the much-awaited Redmi Watch in China tomorrow. This will be the first smartwatch under the Redmi brand. It will join the Redmi Band to further expand the company’s wearables portfolio.

First spotted on Xiaomi’s website earlier this week, the company has now shared an official teaser poster on Weibo. It officially confirms that Redmi Watch will launch alongside the Redmi Note 9 5G. The poster, attached below, bids farewell to Big Ben and confirms that Redmi Watch will arrive with a small square display. It will also be quite lightweight, as per the caption of the Weibo post.

The Redmi Watch (rumored to launch as Mi Watch Lite in global markets) has already shown up on certification websites. It carries the model number REDMIWT01 whereas the Mi Watch Lite has model number REDMIWT02. The listings have also confirmed some of the key specifications of the Redmi Watch.

The brand’s first smartwatch will feature a 1.4-inch HD color display (most likely LCD, to keep costs in check) with an auto-brightness feature. Redmi Watch will arrive with support for water resistance up to 50 meters/ 5ATM, a 230mAh battery, built-in GPS, and a heart rate sensor. This will enable you to keep tabs on your health and fitness. The watch will be able to record several types of workouts, including swimming stroke recognition.

A lot of features are still under wraps, so tune in tomorrow for the official launch. But yeah, the Redmi Watch will be feature-packed and gunning for the Realme Watch in the sub-400 yuan (~Rs. 4,500) price bracket in China.