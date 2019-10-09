During the launch of its latest Redmi budget phone – the Redmi 8, Xiaomi has made the Diwali celebrations more sweeter for Xiaomi fans. The Chinese giant today announced the launch date for the much-awaited Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro. And well, it seems you wouldn’t have to wait much longer as both of these phones are launching in India in exactly one week.

Redmi India confirmed the launch date with an official tweet, which is October 16. Yes, it seems we are going to have a packed week as the Pixel 4 lineup and Realme X2 Pro are launching a day prior to Xiaomi’s Note 8 lineup. The company is keeping its promise to bring the devices to India within an 8-week period after the China launch.

We have received about 64 Million queries from an infinite number of Mi fans for this. 🤩 Here's announcing the launch date of this beast of a phone. #64MPQuadCamBeast is coming on 16th October 2019. Can we get 6400 RTs on this? pic.twitter.com/mcvWwfJ26l — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) October 9, 2019

Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro launched in China first, just over a month ago, and well, Xiaomi is already set to bring its newest budget mid-rangers to India. To refresh your memory, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ teardrop display, the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage, and a 4,500mAh battery. You will get a quad-camera setup on the rear, with Samsung’s 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor as the primary camera lens.

As for the Redmi Note 8, it’s pretty similar to the Pro variant in terms of design but you would find a major difference under the hood. It sports a 6.3-inch LTPS LCD display, the Snapdragon 665 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. It packs the same 48MP primary sensor as the Note 7 Pro in its quad-camera setup on the rear.

So, which smartphone launch are you more excited for? Realme X2 Pro flagship or Redmi Note 8 series in India? Let us know in the comments below.