Released earlier this year with MIUI 10, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has reportedly just started receiving the MIUI 11 update in India. According to posts on the official Xiaomi forums, the update comes with version number 11.0.1.0.PEKMIXM, weighs in at 616MB and brings the October Android 2019 security patch. Unfortunately though, the software seems to be still based on Android 9 Pie instead of Android 10, which must be a massive disappointment for many.

Either way, the rollout has just begun and is likely to happen in a phased manner, so it might take a while to be available for all users across the country. You’re likely to receive a notification when it’s available for your device, but you may also check for it manually by going over to Settings > About Phone > System Updates.

In spite of the lack of Android 10, the incoming update is likely a pleasant surprise for Redmi Note 8 Pro users, given that Xiaomi had earlier announced that the device will receive the update in the fourth phase of the rollout schedule, supposed to run from December 18-26. The company is currently rolling out the update to devices provisionally slated to receive it in the third phase, which began November 13th with the Redmi Note 6 Pro update.

Just as a quick refresher, MIUI 11 brings a number of cool new features, including gesture navigation, dark mode, an upgraded ambient display, a new File Manager and more. So has your Redmi Note 8 Pro received the update yet? Do let us know in the comments down below.