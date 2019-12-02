The Redmi Note series continues to be a major money-spinner for Xiaomi, thanks largely to its incredible value-for-money proposition. The latest devices in the lineup, the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro, are seemingly no exception. The company has today officially announced that the Redmi Note 8 series has together registered sales of more than 10 million (1 crore) units globally since its launch last August.

According to Xiaomi, its latest Redmi Note series hit the 10 million mark in just 3 months, which is faster than its predecessor, the Redmi Note 7 lineup, which is said to have hit the mark after 4 months of being on the market. The Note 7 series has since crossed the 20 million mark, after hitting the 10 million milestone back in May. As for the Redmi Note 8 series, it’s said to have sold 110,000 units per day since its launch earlier this year.

Redmi Note 8 series has received a warm reception not only in China but also in India, with the company reportedly shipping over 1 million units of the devices within just one month of launch. It will now be interesting to see if the company will be able to maintain this momentum in the segment with the launch of new and competitive offerings from Realme and other brands.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is celebrating the achievement by offering a 100 yuan (around Rs. 1,000) discount on the 6GB + 128GB version of the Redmi Note 8 Pro in China. The reduced price of 1,299 yuan (around Rs. 13,000) will be applicable only for a limited period, said the company.