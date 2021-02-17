Xiaomi recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will be unveiled in India on 4th March. There’s still a couple of weeks to go until the launch date but the company has already started teasing the upcoming devices. Xiaomi has updated the dedicated Redmi Note 10 microsite to confirm some of the key features and specifications.

First up, the microsite reveals that the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro will feature a punch-hole cutout at the center. The display will have Gorilla Glass protection on top. Further, the devices will also boast “supreme quality” with IP52 dust and water protection rating.

Xiaomi will also offer you a brand new design with a rectangular camera setup at the top left. It was shown off in a recent teaser video (attached below). It will replace the central square or circular module designs we’ve seen on the Redmi Note 9 series and Mi 10i. The company offers no details for the sensors baked into this module.

The microsite also confirms that the Redmi Note 10 series will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. This is in line with recent leaks. You will most likely find the Snapdragon 732G and Snapdragon 750G chipset aboard the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro respectively. These will be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage.

Xiaomi further adds that the upcoming devices will be “built for gaming”. This could be a strong hint for a higher refresh rate screen and a Snapdragon chipset with a G in its name. You will also find a big battery with fast-charging support onboard. Redmi Note 10 series will also offer you Hi-Res audio and improved haptics.

Both the devices will certainly arrive with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The color variants of the two variants have leaked online while the pricing still remains a mystery. So, stay tuned for more updates in the days leading up to the Redmi Note 10 series global debut.