Last week, we saw images of the retail box of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 reveal the design and some of the key specs. Now, ahead of the Note 10 series launch in India, the live images of the device have surfaced on Facebook. These images showcase the actual device and not just the retail box and also confirm some of the internal specs.

The images (attached below), shared by the Facebook page XiaomiLeaksPH, show the device out of its retail box. And as you can see, Redmi Note 10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 678 SoC, which is an octa-core processor, and will boast a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Apart from this, you will also find a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole design onboard.

Now, as per earlier leaks, we already knew about the 6.43-inch AMOLED panel on the device. It is one of the key features as it will be the first Redmi Note device to boast an AMOLED panel. Furthermore, we also know that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be Xiaomi’s “first Redmi Note to feature a high refresh rate” as it will come with support for a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The company has already confirmed the high refresh rate via its social channels.

Turning our attention to the back, Redmi Note 10 is said to feature a quad-camera setup. Moreover, if you have been following Xiaomi’s social media teasers, then you might know that the device will rock a 108MP sensor at the back. The company, last week, teased the camera via a tweet on its official Twitter handle.

Apart from this, as per other reports, the Redmi Note 10 will come in two variants – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB. It will run Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box and come in three colors – White, Grey, and Green.

The Chinese giant, as per earlier confirmation, will be launching the Remi Note 10 series on March 4 in India. So now, with the leaks of these images, you know what to expect from the device ahead of its launch.