Yes, the rumors have proven true. Xiaomi has today launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (which is a mouthful to say) in India, alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro. And while the new Pro Max name may suggest that you are getting a lot of shiny new things in tow but that really isn’t the case when compared to the standard Note 9 Pro.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specs and Feature

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max boasts the Aura Balance design, which is focused on offering us a minimal yet shiny rear panel. It’s a 3D curved glass construction, with a huge square camera bump and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which doubles as a power button.

The smartphone packs the same 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display as the standard Note 9 Pro. It packs a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, and again, Gorilla Glass 5 protection. You do not get a higher refresh rate on the Redmi Note 9 Pro’s display as well, which is even more disappointing – given the Pro Max nomenclature.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset. It’s the same as the standard Note 9 Pro, so it begs me to question why Redmi is calling this variant the Pro Max. The company only seems to have copy-pasted the name from Apple but there’s not a whole lot different here. At least Redmi could have offered us a smaller, more compact display on the standard Pro variant or maybe a higher refresh rate on the Pro Max variant. It may seem like I’m asking for a lot but I really ain’t.

There’s nothing Pro or Max about the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max as it brings only minor upgrades in the camera and charging department, which is super disappointing.

The chipset onboard is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via the dedicated microSD card slot. Snapdragon 720G also supports India’s NavIC navigation system, which is just great. The device runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

Coming back to the square quad-camera system on the rear, it’s not a whole lot different from the standard Note 9 Pro. The device sports a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV, a 5MP macro camera with auto-focus, and finally, a 2MP depth sensor.

There’s also a 32MP selfie camera housed in the center punch-hole as opposed to a 16MP camera on the standard Note 9 Pro. All of the camera features remain the same as the standard Note 9 Pro, including LOG video recording, Night Mode 2.0, and a ton more.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes equipped with a 5,020mAh battery, which is the same as the standard variant. But, the smartphone comes with a 33W charger (as opposed to a standard 18W fast charger) in the box, which can charge 50% of the battery in under 30 minutes, claims Redmi.

Price and Availability

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has been priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB+64GB base variant, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three stunning colors, namely the Interstellar Black, Aurora Blue, and Glacier White.

This smartphone will go on sale from 25th March, exclusively on Amazon and Mi online store. It will also be available offline at Mi Home and Mi Studio outlets. So, which device is going to be your pick — Redmi Note 9 Pro Max or Realme 6 Pro? Let us know down in the comments section.