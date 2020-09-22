Qualcomm has today announced a new processor under its Snapdragon 7-series of chipsets. Built on the 8nm process, the new Snapdragon 750G comes with Qualcomm’s X52 5G modem which supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks in both SA and

NSA modes. The X52 modem also supports TDD, FDD, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, and allows the Snapdragon 750G to support multi-gigabit connections.

The Snapdragon 750G also comes with Qualcomm’s Elite Gaming features for smooth gameplay with low latency. The chipset uses the Adreno 619 GPU and according to Qualcomm, offers 10% better graphics rendering compared to the Snapdragon 730G. The chipset also offers features such as Qualcomm Game Color Plus, Adreno Updateable Drivers, and Adreno HDR Fast Blend. Qualcomm claims the 750G can offer True HDR gaming.

You also get the Kryo 570 CPU clocked at 2.2GHz that offers 20% better performance as compared to the Snapdragon 730G. Apart from that, there’s the 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine in the platform that enables smart camera and video features, voice translation, AI based imaging and AI enhanced gaming experiences. The AI Engine runs up to 4 TOPS for a 20% performance boost as compared to the Snapdragon 730G.

The Snapdragon 750G also comes with the Spectra 355L ISP and supports up to 32MP + 16MP dual camera setups. The ISP can support 10 bits per colour video capture, HEIC, HEVC, and 4K HDR with bokeh videos.

Devices running the Snapdragon 750G can support up to Full HD+ displays at 120Hz, or QHD displays at 60Hz. Plus, the chipset can support 10-bit color depth, HDR10+, and Rec.2020 color gamut for displays.

The 750G also comes with support for India’s NavIC location system, alongside other standards such as GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and SBAS.

Commercial devices based on the new Snapdragon 750G are expected to be available by the end of 2020, and Xiaomi will be launching the first commercial smartphone based on the new Mobile Platform. “Xiaomi is committed to developing cutting-edge devices to address the growing consumer demand for 5G,” said Quanxin Wang, General Manager of Product and Technology, Xiaomi International. “We are proud to work with Qualcomm Technologies to launch the first commercial smartphone based on the latest Snapdragon 750G to consumers.”