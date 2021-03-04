Redmi Note 10 series launched in India

Ever since Xiaomi officially announced to launch its much-awaited Redmi Note 10 series in India, we have seen numerous leaks, rumors, and live images floating on the internet. So, today, at its virtual launch event, the Chinese giant launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India. So, let us take a look at some of the key specs of the devices before moving on to the price and availability, shall we?

Now, the company launched three new smartphones under the Note 10 series – the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The highest-end Redmi Note 10 Pro Max boasts, what the company refers to as a new “Evol.Design”. It features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, as confirmed by the company previously. The display supports DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 1200-nits of peak brightness. There is also a 2.96mm punch-hole cut-out for the 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Speaking about the optics, there is a quad-camera array at the back of the device which carries a frosted glass design. The primary sensor is a primary 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Apart from that, there is also a 5MP Super Macro lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a customary 2MP depth sensor for portrait pictures. Moreover, there are a ton of new software features in the new MIUI camera including dual video mode, long exposure mode, and a VLOG mode.

Moving on to the internals, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm’s gaming-centric 732G processor coupled with the Adreno 618 GPU. The device also offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is a dedicated MicroSD card slot to expand your storage up to a whopping 512GB. And to power all these components, there is a 5,020mAh battery pack with 33W fast-charging support. The device runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 but will receive the MIUI 12.5 update very soon.

The Redmi Note Pro Max comes in three new color options – Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, and Dark Night.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Now, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is pretty similar to its older sibling. It comes with the same Evol design and a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display. This one also supports the high-end 120Hz AMOLED screen refresh rate for a buttery smooth UI experience. The punch-hole cutout with a 16MP front camera also remains the same.

Moving our attention to the cameras, Redmi Note 10 Pro also comes with a quad-camera module at the back. Instead of the primary 108MP lens, Note 10 Pro sports a lower-end 64MP primary sensor. Other than that, all the other lenses are basically the same as the Pro Max variant and include all the aforementioned software features.

Furthermore, it packs the same Snapdragon 732G CPU, 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and more to power the components inside. Similarly, the Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in the same color options.

Redmi Note 10

Coming to the entry-level Redmi Note 10, it looks similar to the previous models but has some key differences. For starters, it comes with a smaller 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. However, there is no support for the smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from the refresh rate, the Note 10 display comes with HDR 10 support and a 4500000:1 contrast ratio. A punch-hole cut-out for the 13MP selfie camera can be found up-top.

Moving to the back, the Note 10’s quad-camera array features a primary 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, which is the successor of the Snapdragon 675. There is the Adreno 612 GPU onboard, which is clocked at 895MHz for a smoother gaming experience.

Now, unlike the previous two models, the Redmi Note 10 comes in three different color options. These include the Aqua Green, the Frost White, and the Shadow Black.

So, these were the key specs and design features of the three new Redmi Note 10 devices that the company launched today. Now, let’s move on to the price and availability of the Redmi Note 10 series in India.

Price and Availability

Starting off with the highest-end Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the device will come in three variants. So, below are the prices of all the variants:

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (6GB + 64GB) – Rs 18,999

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (6GB + 128GB) – Rs 19,999

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (8GB + 128GB) – Rs 21,999

Coming to the Redmi Note 10 Pro, this one also comes in three different variants, and below are the prices of the devices:

Redmi Note 10 Pro (6GB + 64GB) – Rs 15,999

Redmi Note 10 Pro (6GB + 128GB) – Rs 16,999

Redmi Note 10 Pro (8GB + 128GB) – Rs 18,999

Now, the lower-end Redmi Note 10 comes in two storage variants, and below are the prices of both models.

Redmi Note 10 (4GB + 64GB) – Rs 11,999

Redmi Note 10 (6GB + 128GB) – Rs 13,999

Coming to the availability of the devices, the first sale of the Redmi Note 10 will take place on March 16 on Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home Stores. The Redmi Note 10 Pro will go on sale on March 17 whereas the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available from March 18. So, which variant are you going to pick? Or, are you going to wait for the upcoming Realme 8 series? Let us know in the comments below.