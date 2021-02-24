Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil the Redmi Note 10 series on 4th March in India. While the company continues to tease the key features, the retail box for Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro has surfaced online today. It not only offers you a first look at the design but confirms some of the specifications as well.

The Redmi Note 10 retail box, tweeted out by Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), shows off the design in all its glory. You have an AMOLED display on the front — a first for Xiaomi’s Redmi Note lineup. It is expected to be a Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. No high refresh rate is kind of disappointing but okay for this price bracket.

There’s a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera as well. The rear includes a 48MP quad-camera module that looks similar to the upcoming Redmi K40. You have two smaller sensors sandwiched between two bigger sensors. We have the green color variant here but Redmi Note 10 is rumored to be available in black and white as well. It will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 678 chipset, as per recent leaks.

Moving on to the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the retail box shows off a similar design. You’ve got a centered punch-hole selfie camera on the front and a quad-camera cutout on the rear. The camera module seems to take inspiration from the Mi 10 Ultra. Xiaomi has teased and confirmed today that Note 10 Pro will be the first Redmi Note to feature a 108MP primary camera.

With every iteration of #RedmiNote, we've taken the camera game to new levels. #10on10 After turning the world upside down with #48MP cameras on #RedmiNote7Pro, we delivered the World's 1st #64MP with #RedmiNote8Pro! What's next from #RedmiNote10 series? History in the making! pic.twitter.com/4ceJXbNP2a — Redmi India – #RedmiNote10 Series is coming! (@RedmiIndia) February 24, 2021

Further, the Pro variant will not include an AMOLED display, as per leaks. The device is expected to include a Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes Redmi Note 10 Pro the ‘first Redmi Note to feature a high refresh rate display’ in India. Under the hood, Xiaomi will include a Snapdragon 732G chipset and a 5,050mAh battery.

Finally, you can see that the device will be available in bronze and blue colorways. The leaks suggest that a third Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will also be unveiled next week.