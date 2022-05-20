Realme Pad X Launch Date Set for May 26 in China

Word has been around that Realme will soon launch a new tablet with 5G and mid-range pricing. Realme finally decided to confirm this information with a recent teaser and now, the company has officially revealed the launch date of the device, which is called the Realme Pad X. It is confirmed to launch on May 26 in China, and here’s all you can expect from it.

Realme Pad X Coming Soon

Realme, via a recent Weibo post and an official website listing, has revealed that Realme Pad X’s launch event will take place on May 26 at 2 pm local time (11:30 am IST). This shall be an online launch event.

Image: Realme/Weibo

The company has also showcased its third tablet in full glory. It is seen with a small rectangular rear camera hump with big camera housings, flat edges, and a display with thin bezels. It is shown in a neon green color with a checker design on one side of the back panel, inspired by the Realme GT Neo 3. A stylus support is also confirmed and from the looks of it, it appears like the rebranded Oppo Pad.

In fact, the expected spec sheet of the Realme Pad X says so too. The new tablet is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and could feature an 8,360mAh battery, which is also seen on the Oppo Pad. And, this doesn’t really come as a surprise for this is a common practice.

Other details to expect are a 2.5K LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, multiple RAM+Storage options, fast charging support, and if it is the Oppo Pad in Realme’s dressing, then a 13MP rear camera with an 8MP front snapper could also be included. 5G support is also in tow and we expect the Realme Pad X to be one of the most affordable Snapdragon 870-powered tablets in the market. Plus, it will compete with the recent Xiaomi Pad 5.

To get a better idea of what the Realme Pad X will be like, it’s best to wait for the event to happen. We will keep you posted with all the details. Meanwhile, do tell us how you feel about the Realme Pad X design in the comments below.