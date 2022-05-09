Realme Pad 5G Tipped to Arrive Soon in Two Chipset Variants; Check out Details!

Realme entered the tablet market with its 10.4-inch Realme Pad 4G last year. Recently, the Chinese giant launched a smaller, toned-down Realme Pad Mini in India as well. Now, the company is rumored to launch its next-gen Realme Pad tablet with 5G capabilities and flagship specs. Check out the details below to find out more!

Realme Pad 5G Tipped to Launch with Snapdragon SoCs

According to the reputable tipster Digital Chat Station, Realme is looking to launch its next-gen tablet with 5G support soon and it could be called the Realme Pad 5G Master Explorer edition in China. This comes after Realme’s Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that it will launch a 5G tablet soon. The company has reportedly developed two prototypes of the upcoming tablet, both of which pack Snapdragon chips.

As per the leakster’s Weibo post, one of the prototypes, which is likely the lower-end model, sports a 2.5K LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 870 SoC, and an 8,360mAh battery. The tablet is also expected to support a stylus to compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Pad 5, which recently reached the Indian shores.

There could be a high-end tablet model too, which is tipped to feature the now-delayed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset. Hence, we expect Realme to launch its tablet after Qualcomm launches the said chipset in the second half of 2022. However, other than this, not much is known about this Realme Pad model.

Other details regarding both versions of the Realme Pad 5G are also under the wraps as of now. However, as we near the official launch date, more information about the device is expected to show up online. So, stay tuned for those, and let us know your thoughts about the upcoming Realme tablet in the comments below.

Featured Image: Realme Pad (2021 Edition)